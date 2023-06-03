Brad Pitt film not the only F1 project Lewis Hamilton is working on

Lewis Hamilton has confirmed a TV crew has been following him around as part of an Apple documentary on the seven-time World Champion’s life.

The Mercedes man has been delving more and more into the world of TV and film production having established his own production company, Dawn Apollo Films, late last year.

It is through that company that Hamilton will work with a much talked about movie starring Pitt, but while that will be a fictional piece, Hamilton is also in the process of working on a real documentary.

It was revealed in March last year that Hamilton had teamed up with Apple to produce a documentary based on him for their Apple TV+ streaming service and he has given a few more details recently, including which documentary he is hoping to emulate.

Hamilton said a film crew had been following him around not just at the track but during his personal life as well.

“I’m producing my documentary, along with Apple,” he said. “It feels strange having a camera pointing around, but it’s really about my life, it’s about my career, and the journey to where I am.

“With the hope of doing what Ayrton Senna’s documentary did for me as a kid. Maybe something new and fresh, hopefully this will be able to do that for the next young kid that’s watching, coming home from school and dreaming of something.

“Hopefully they’ll be able to watch this and be inspired to do something great themselves.”

Hamilton was referencing a BBC documentary focused on Senna that was released during the same year as the Brazilian’s tragic death following his crash at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix.

Senna was also the focus of the Asif Kapadia documentary in 2010 which won the BAFTA for best documentary and has been hailed as one of the best sporting documentaries of all time.

Despite it being the first venture into the motorsport world for Apple, it could have a familiar look for fans with the production team behind Drive to Survive, Box to Box Films, also part of the new project. The series, which will be directed by Matt Kay, has yet to be given a release date.