Filming for the new Brad Pitt Formula 1 film, which Lewis Hamilton is set to play a behind-the-scenes role in, will begin at the upcoming British Grand Prix, and the fictional team’s garage is now in place.

Formula 1 is enjoying a popularity boom of the likes it has never experienced before, the catalyst being the success of Netflix’s hit Formula 1 docuseries Drive to Survive.

It is no surprise then that others in the world of TV and film are looking at Formula 1 as inspiration for their projects, and world-renowned actor Brad Pitt is no different.

On-site F1 filming for Brad Pitt and Lewis Hamilton film

While much of the detail has been officially kept under wraps about the project, it is know that Apple has won the rights to show the film which will be co-produced by Mercedes’ seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton.

And according to ESPN, we now know that the title of the film will be ‘Apex’.

The plot is believed to involve a racer coming out of retirement to mentor a young driver as his team-mate, with Pitt portraying that experienced figure, while Damson Idris, star of crime drama Snowfall, is to play the driver who he mentors.

Irish Oscar-nominated actress Kerry Condon is to play the role of technical director for their team, which it appears will be called ‘Apex GP’.

But, while the film has a fictional plot, its filming will take part within the real-life Formula 1 circus, and as preparations continue for this weekend’s British Grand Prix, images emerged on social media of the Apex GP garage, meaning Formula 1 actually has something of an 11th team there for the race weekend.

The ‘Sonny Hayes’ name badge, alongside Pitt kitted out in his Mercedes-sponsored race suit, gives a huge clue as to what his character name in the film will be.

Brad Pitt has his own garage at Silverstone this weekend 👀 Filming for his new F1 movie 'Apex' will take place on-site for the first time at the British Grand Prix 🎬 pic.twitter.com/LMykt4PXeu — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) July 4, 2023

And it looks like Idris will be ‘Joshua Pearce’ for his role as team-mate.

Brad pitt's team for the Formula 1 movie will be called ApexGP their garage is being setup at Silverstone this weekend, also from the look at Brad's suit, it's Powered by Mercedes which is fitting sense they're designing the cars for the movie#BritishGP pic.twitter.com/J4Y1ZDWRCx — Zarya (@Varyzia) July 4, 2023

While Hamilton it is believed will not be appearing on-screen in the film, he will very much be in full view of the cameras during the British Grand Prix as he sets about trying to end Red Bull’s undefeated start to the F1 2023 campaign.

Hamilton has a record eight British GP wins to his name, and with Mercedes introducing further upgrades for their W14 this weekend, the master of the Silverstone track will go into the event with eyes set on a ninth British GP win.

