The penultimate triple-header of the Formula 1 season is coming to an end this weekend with the conclusion of the Brazilian Grand Prix — but today, the F1 news train chugs along at full speed.

From stewarding updates at the Brazilian Grand Prix to more comments on Max Verstappen’s driving style, we’ve got the biggest headlines lined up for you here.

F1 news: No updates to Brazilian GP steward lineup after British bias claims

Johnny Herbert has refuted suggestions of bias from British stewards against Max Verstappen as the Briton confirmed no changes would be made to the refereeing of the Brazilian Grand Prix.

The FIA’s stewards have made headlines the past two Sundays, first for penalising Lando Norris at the United States Grand Prix and then for hitting Verstappen with two 10-second penalties in Mexico.

F1 news: Lewis Hamilton makes his stance on Verstappen’s driving style clear

Lewis Hamilton may not be in the title fight during the 2024 Formula 1 season, but after years of dominance, the Mercedes driver is still one of the first ports of call when the media have questions about driver behavior.

That’s what has made Hamilton such a popular figure when it comes time to ask about hard racing between title contenders Lando Norris and Max Verstappen. But as far as the Mercedes driver is concerned, his opinions haven’t changed since Abu Dhabi 2021; all you need to do to understand him is to “listen to some of my radio comments” from the contentious title fight.

F1 news: Max Verstappen doesn’t care what you think

Max Verstappen says he isn’t listening to “those individuals”, following criticism from 1996 F1 World Champion Damon Hill after Mexico.

Following on from a contentious race in Mexico in which Verstappen picked up two 10-second time penalties for his tactics in battle with title rival Lando Norris, Damon Hill made some pointed comments about the reigning World Champion.

F1 news: Sergio Perez’s future with Red Bull?

It appears Sergio Perez’s F1 career will not be coming to an end in the immediate future after Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko revealed no decision would be made until after the season was over.

With another poor performance last time out in Mexico and Red Bull moving to third in the Championship, there had been some speculation that Perez may be dropped before the season was out and perhaps even after the Brazilian Grand Prix.

