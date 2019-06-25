Brazilian Grand Prix moves closer to Rio switch

Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has held talks with key figures as he continues to push for a move away from Interlagos for the Brazilian GP.

On Monday Bolsonaro held meetings with Formula 1 CEO Chase Carey and Rio de Janeiro governor Wilson Witzel.

He subsequently confirmed in a media conference that he wants Grand Prix to leave Interlagos when its contract to host the event expires after 2020.

In a rather contradictory statement, he is quoted by Reuters as saying: “No one is trying to take Formula 1 away from Sao Paulo. The race will stay in Brazil, that’s what counts.”

Carey was unwilling to take a side, claiming his focus was simply to find the “best opportunity for everybody for 2021 forward“.

“We are focused on finding the best opportunity for everybody for 2021 forward,” he is quoted by F1i.com.

“I’ve talked about every race being a Super Bowl. We want to make our races events that captivate the entire city and region’s imagination when we’re here, and we want to be in a destination city that really captures the world’s imagination.”

Carey was also expected to meet with Sao Paulo governor Joao Doria who is desperate to keep the race at Interlagos.

If the event does move to Rio, the plan is to construct a circuit on the outskirts of the city with a capacity of 130,000 – Interlagos holds 60,000.

Funding for the private facility has reportedly been secured, with construction scheduled to begin in September.

