Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying delayed with big FIA decision expected

Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying has been delayed after heavy rain hit the Interlagos circuit in Sao Paulo, with the FIA expected to move the session to Sunday.

Qualifying was scheduled to commence at 1500 local time before heavy rain struck the Interlagos circuit, forcing the FIA to delay the session around 20 minutes before the session was due to begin.

Speaking to Sky Italy during the delay, Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur suggested that qualifying is likely to be held on Sunday morning with more rain expected in the local area on Saturday.

He said: “I think that we have to wake up quite early tomorrow morning for the quali.”

Asked if he is certain that qualifying will not take place on Saturday, he replied: “No, but it’s heavy rain and I don’t know about the tarmac and if it’s raining properly, but we already have some lakes in some corners. It will be difficult.”

Weather delays have forced qualifying to be held on Sundays in previous years, with qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix held on race morning on three occasions (2004, 2010, 2019) over the last two decades.

Qualifying was also held on a Sunday morning at the 2013 Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne after a Saturday washout.

The delay to qualifying came after an absorbing sprint race at Interlagos, where Lando Norris triumphed after McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri obeyed an instruction to swap positions.

Norris received a further boost after the race with the news that Red Bull driver and F1 2024 title rivals Max Verstappen had been hit with a retrospective five-second penalty for a Virtual Safety Car infrigement.

Verstappen was found to have be above his minimum delta time as the VSC ended, having lined up a pass on Piastri at Turn 4 shortly before the race officially resumed.

An extra five seconds on his race time dropped Verstappen to fourth in the official classification, behind Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc.

It means Verstappen’s lead over Norris in the World Championship has been reduced to 44 points with four races of the F1 2024 season remaining.

