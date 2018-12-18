BRDC deny claims of £30m Silverstone solution

The BRDC have labelled reports of a £30million solution to keep the British Grand Prix at Silverstone as “pure fiction and spurious speculation”.

The 2019 race is set to be the last British Grand Prix to be held at the iconic Silverstone circuit under the current contract in place, but there appeared to be an offer on the table from the British Racing Drivers’ Club, the organisers of the event.

That offer was reportedly to hand over the £30million the BRDC receive in ticket sales straight into the hands of Liberty Media, who would then help them with overheads and running costs in return.

However, that offer has now been categorically denied.

“As previously stated, we have no intention of talking about the British Grand Prix contract negotiation in public,” BRDC chairman John Grant told Racefans.net.

“The Pitpass and Mail on Sunday articles are pure fiction and spurious speculation.

“As has been made clear recently by Stuart Pringle, Silverstone’s managing director, we have consistently said that we would like to maintain the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

“But only on terms that are commercially viable and, obviously, that means a deal that is also commercially acceptable to Formula 1.

“We have agreed with F1 to keep these discussions private and will continue to do so.”

