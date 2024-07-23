Audi F1 have announced that Mattia Binotto will replace Andreas Seidl as the new leader of the F1 project with chairman Oliver Hoffmann also stepping aside.

The German brand will enter Formula 1 in 2026 and ex-McLaren man Seidl had been thought as the main main to guide them through, but Audi have now announced a major change to their plan.

After some reports that Audi were wavering on their F1 entry, the team say preparations are “going full speed ahead” and as part of their takeover of Sauber, they have appointed Binotto into the role of chief operating and chief technical officer, taking over from Seidl and Hoffmann who have both been released.

Binotto’s most recent experience came as team principal at Ferrari and having served his gardening leave last year, he has been linked with a move back into the Formula 1 paddock.

CEO of Audi AG Gernot Döllner said: “I am delighted that we have been able to recruit Mattia Binotto for our ambitious Formula 1 project. With his extensive experience of more than 25 years in Formula 1, he will undoubtedly be able to make a decisive contribution for Audi.

The team said Binotto’s move was part of a wider goal of “reorganising the management team for its F1 activities.” This has seen Seidl and Hoffmann, who were reported to have been at odds with each other behind the scenes, both lose their jobs.

Seidl left McLaren to join Audi in 2023 having served as their team principal from 2019 to 2022. The German was already familiar with the Sauber operation having worked with BMW between 2000 and 2009.

“I would like to thank Oliver and Andreas for their important work in establishing our entry into Formula 1 and their commitment in preparing it,” said Döllner.

Binotto studied mechanical engineering at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne before joining Ferrari in 1995.

He subsequently held various positions, from chief engineer to manager of the engine department and technical director.

In 2019 he was appointed as team head of Ferrari. In his new role of COO and CTO, Binotto will report to the board of directors of Sauber Motorsport AG.

