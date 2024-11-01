Kevin Magnussen out, Oliver Bearman in for Friday in Brazil

Haas have announced Kevin Magnussen will miss Friday’s action at the Brazilian Grand Prix having come down with an undisclosed illness.

Reserve driver Oliver Bearman will instead be in the car for FP1 and Sprint qualifying. He’ll also be action in the Sprint.

Haas wish Kevin Magnussen a ‘quick recovery’

“MoneyGram Haas F1 Team driver Kevin Magnussen will not participate in Friday’s track running at the São Paulo Grand Prix after suffering with sickness,” Haas said in a brief statement.

“Official reserve driver Oliver Bearman will take over driving duties.

“The team wishes Kevin a quick recovery and will provide a further update in due course.”

Bearman will also be the car in Saturday’s Sprint as F1 regulations state the driver who qualifies in the Sprint, must do the Sprint.

Article 32.2.b states that a driver change made by made ‘at any time before the start of the sprint qualifying for a driver who will participate in the sprint session, or at any time before the start of the qualifying session for a driver who will participate in the race.’

This isn’t the first time Bearman has filled in for Magnussen, doing so at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix when the Dane served a one-race ban after receiving a 12th penalty point on his Super Licence.

Bearman finished the race in 10th place and in doing so became the first driver in history to score points in his first two races for two separate teams. He was P7 on debut in Saudi Arabia for Ferrari.

The FIA confirmed the driver change, the statement reading: “The Stewards have received a request from MoneyGram Haas F1 Team to change the driver of car 20, Kevin Magnussen.

“In accordance with Article 32.2 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations, the Stewards grant permission for the driver, Oliver Bearman, with the car number 50, to participate in the 2024 São Paulo Grand Prix in place of Kevin Magnussen until further notice.

“The driver of car 50 is required to use the engine, gearbox and tyres which were allocated to the original driver, Kevin Magnussen as detailed under Article 32.5 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations. Further, this permission is subject to Oliver Bearman passing the scrutineering requirements.”

Bearman has already been announced as one of Haas’ 2025 drivers with the Briton partnering Esteban Ocon in an all-new line-up.

