Bridgestone break F1 silence to reveal rejected ‘innovative’ tyre bid

Having been overlooked in favour of Pirelli for the next F1 tyre supply deal, Bridgestone have issued a statement revealing what they had to offer.

Earlier this week, Formula 1 and Pirelli confirmed the exclusive tyre supply to the sport, including its junior categories Formula 2 and Formula 3, will continue to be serviced by the Italian tyre manufacturer until the end of 2027.

The decision marks the end of a long tendering process held by the FIA, with former F1 tyre supplier Bridgestone missing out on returning to the sport they left at the end of 2010 after 14 years.

Bridgestone issue response to FIA F1 decision

The Japanese tyre manufacturer has since issued a statement to acknowledge the decision taken by the FIA, and has re-iterated its desire to restart its journey in working with global motorsport.

With Bridgestone turning 60 years old in 2023, the company says it has been studying F1 as one of ‘various options’ to support its sustainable motorsport strategy and had put forward a proposal that included ‘advanced innovative technology and sustainability initiatives’.

“Motorsport is a ‘challenge for excellence’ for Bridgestone and it underpins our Mission “Serving Society with Superior Quality”,” said Shuichi Ishibashi, Member of the Board and Global CEO for Bridgestone.

“It is a point of pride and passion, and it always will be. Motorsport represents a relentless commitment to the evolution of technology, production, logistics, brand power, and talent development to reinforce the foundation of global premium tire business in 60 years of challenges.

“With this in mind, Bridgestone announced that we are returning to its origin as tyre manufacturers and restarting our journey for global motorsports in our 2023 Motorsports plan announcement on March 10.

“While Bridgestone will not be able to support F1 this time, the process received positive recognition from FIA and FOG [Formula One Group] and has reinforced the value being created by Bridgestone’s advanced innovative technology, including sustainability initiatives across the value chain and the “Ultimate Customization” of its new ENLITEN technology, which can be changed based on the needs of different racing conditions.”

PlanetF1.com recommends

F1 penalty points: Sergio Perez reprieve piles more misery on Lance Stroll

F1 points all-time rankings: Where do Hamilton, Verstappen and Alonso feature?

What is the technology Bridgestone proposed for the F1 tyre supply?

Bridgestone’s ENLITEN technology is described by the company as “enabling tyres to have a super low rolling resistance for excellent fuel efficiency and improves vehicle handling and driving dynamics to help increase driving pleasure”.

“Likewise, Bridgestone will continue to passionately push its technology and innovation through the mobile lab and proving ground that motorsport offers, strengthening its pursuit of sustainable global premium motorsport activities,” continued the statement.

“Lastly, through motorsport, Bridgestone will strive to achieve its corporate commitment for “Emotion: Committed to inspiring excitement and spreading joy to the world of mobility” described in its Bridgestone E8 commitment.

“Through its ongoing efforts, Bridgestone will drive greater passion for motorsport, earn emotion and empathy, and promote co-creation for a sustainable future together with many partners.”

Read next: Mark Webber throws ‘heavily distracted’ Sergio Perez lifeline to save Red Bull career