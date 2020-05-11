A British GP boost, but quarantine issues remain

The UK government has given the green light for a British Grand Prix to held behind closed doors, but a 14-day quarantine could provide a big obstacle to overcome.

With the original 2020 race calendar left in tatters by the global health crisis, the new plan that Formula 1 wants to try and implement is to hold two races at the Red Bull Ring in Austria in early July before holding a further two races at Silverstone later in the month.

As part of the next stage in the UK government’s road map to restore some normality whilst continuing to prevent the spread of the virus, there will be permission for top level ‘cultural and sporting events to take place behind closed doors for broadcast’ from June 1.

However, there are plans to implement a mandatory 14-day self-isolation period for anyone entering England from abroad, which could impact Formula 1’s potential new calendar as they look to move all the personnel from Austria for the next races on the schedule.

But, it is being widely reported that Formula 1 are holding talks with the UK government throughout this week about joining an exemption list that would ensure the 14-day quarantine would not need to be carried out.

