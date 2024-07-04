McLaren wing catches the eye as teams arrive for the British Grand Prix

After a thrilling weekend in Austria, we now set our sights on the legendary Silverstone circuit in Britain.

Dubbed the “home race” for nearly half of the grid, Silverstone’s significance can’t be overstated. This iconic track isn’t just another stop on the calendar; it’s a cornerstone of Formula 1 history. Expect a nail-biting race as the top teams go head-to-head. Let’s explore who will make the most of Silverstone’s unique challenges and who stands to deliver a stellar performance.

Characteristics of the legendary Silverstone

Silverstone has been a staple in Formula 1 since the sport’s inception. This historic venue has provided countless unforgettable moments that have written the pages of this sport’s history. It’s impossible to imagine a season of the fastest competition without a race at this iconic track.

Silverstone is renowned for its speed, straights, and numerous fast corners. It is also one of the most demanding circuits in terms of tyre wear, which is why we’ll see the hardest Pirelli compounds – C1, C2, and C3 – in action.

Despite this, last year most drivers completed only one mandatory pit stop at the British Grand Prix. The pit lane is quite long, and tyre changes take a significant amount of time, which is a key reason behind this strategy. Don’t be surprised if we see a similar approach this year.

Silverstone is one of the most exciting circuits and also one of the most demanding for the car-tyre package. As is often the case here, the compounds chosen for this round are the hardest in the range, i. e. C1, C2 and C3. Discover everything here: https://t.co/rWgz2F3JKu 👇 pic.twitter.com/Z8cAf5vO6d — Pirelli Motorsport (@pirellisport) July 2, 2024

As shown in the image above, Pirelli has rated the downforce level at 4 out of 5. Silverstone is a track with strong lateral forces, necessitating good downforce and rear-end stability to maintain speed through the corners. This high downforce rating reflects the need for stability, even though we won’t see excessively aggressive aero packages on the track.

The aerodynamic efficiency of today’s cars has advanced so much that they no longer require high-downforce rear wings to maintain necessary downforce levels.

Additionally, drivers spend a large portion of the lap at Silverstone at full throttle, making drag reduction crucial. Hence, we can expect medium downforce aerodynamic packages, striking an excellent balance between maximum straight-line speeds and rear-end stability in the corners.

Aerodynamic packages at Silverstone

Configuración de alas traseras para Silverstone Rear wing configuration for Silverstone#f1 #britishgp pic.twitter.com/ZZTsKxSsjo — Albert Fabrega (@AlbertFabrega) July 4, 2024

Red Bull now consistently uses a more aggressive rear wing compared to their competitors, which suits their approach well. Additionally, Red Bull has the largest upper flap, allowing them a greater boost in top speed when the DRS system is active.

Interestingly, McLaren’s rear wing appears the least loaded. We know McLaren is almost always at the bottom of the speed trap charts, which is likely the reason for this approach.

Clearly, McLaren has excellent aerodynamic efficiency in other areas of the car, primarily on the car floor, providing sufficient downforce and thus allowing them to reduce drag to minimise losses on straights. Maximum speed, or the amount of drag force, is a crucial factor at Silverstone.

Teams to watch at Silverstone

The last few races have shown that Red Bull and McLaren are very close in terms of performance. McLaren has proven its speed across all types of tracks and currently boasts a very efficient car.

Their main advantage lies in excellent tyre management (arguably the best among all teams at present) and strong race pace with low fuel levels. This allows both McLaren drivers to be very fast at the end of the race, where they make their most significant gains over competitors.

However, beating the well-oiled Red Bull machine and Max Verstappen, who gains extra motivation after a poor weekend, won’t be easy. Their main advantage, besides speed, is brilliant strategy and timely decisions on the track that are almost always spot-on.

We also cannot forget Ferrari and Mercedes, who, while a level below in terms of performance, are still close enough to surprise. Lewis Hamilton is the absolute record holder with eight wins at this venue, and we certainly cannot overlook him.

In the lower half of the table, Haas is a team to watch. Haas had an excellent weekend in Austria and seems poised to score more points at Silverstone. They thrive on tracks with extensive full-throttle sections. Although they may face challenges in the demanding Turn 7, Luffield, where understeer is prevalent, solving this issue could see them competing for points.

Conversely, teams like Aston Martin, RB, Williams, and Sauber may struggle here. Aston Martin has been underperforming for several races, and we are still waiting for the promised upgrades. Given that their factory is near the track, this could be the perfect place for a ‘B’ version of their car.

All in all, we hope to see all four top teams competitive, providing us with thrilling entertainment throughout the weekend.

