British Grand Prix 2024 tickets: How to buy last-minute tickets with Seat Unique

The British Grand Prix may be fast approaching but there is still time to secure tickets for one of the most iconic races on the F1 calendar!

VIP Premium Ticket and Hospitality company, Seat Unique, have some amazing package deals on offer, giving you the best seats in the house and a Grand Prix experience you will never forget.

British Grand Prix 2024 tickets: How to secure your seats with Seat Unique

Seat Unique has three incredible British Grand Prix packages for sale: the Octane Terrace (two-day package), the Fusion Lounge (two-day package) and the world-famous Paddock Club (three-day package).

To give you a little taste of how you can watch the British Grand Prix in style, here is everything you need to know about each deal:

British Grand Prix tickets: Octane Terrace – two day hospitality

£1,999 per person

– Saturday and Sunday package

– Ticket including inner track access

– Elevated grandstand views

– Complimentary bar including beer, wines, cocktails and soft drinks

– All-inclusive festival food, with artisan traders, BBQ demos and open kitchens

– Racing simulators

– Giant screens for race viewing

– Personal Silverstone radio

The British Grand Prix at Silverstone has often been described as the ‘Glastonbury of motorsport’ and with the Octane Terrace package you will soon find out exactly why that nickname rings so true.

The Octane Terrace perfectly encapsulates that festival atmosphere with its stretch tents and unreserved seating, but one thing that is absolutely guaranteed is an incredible viewing spot.

Nestled on the inner track alongside the Hangar Straight, you will have the prime location via a dedicated grandstand and an elevated viewing platform to see and hear the beastly F1 car roar into life as the 20 drivers put full pedal to the metal down the DRS zone.

Away from the track action, you will also have access to racing simulators, a vast array of artisanal street food and live music will be pumping out throughout the day – again adding to the Glastonbury vibe!

British Grand Prix tickets: Fusion Lounge – two day hospitality

£2,999 per person

– Garden terrace with trackside views, cocktail bar & a live entertainment stage

– Complimentary bar including unlimited champagne, signature cocktails, wines and premium spirits

– All day interactive chef stations serving an array of culinary delights

– Grandstand seating looking over Vale corner

– VIP Private table seating from 2 upwards

– Giant viewing screens, internal and external

– An array of art exhibitions & supercar displays

– Personal Silverstone radio

– Official F1™ programme

– Helicopter transfers or chauffeur transfer service available for an additional fee

– Reserved hospitality parking upon request and subject to availability

– 1 and 3 day packages available upon request

For the ultimate and most exclusive VIP experience at the British Grand Prix, then look no further than the Fusion Lounge package.

Located at the magnificent Stowe/Club corner, your very own private outdoor terrace and grandstand will give you stunning views of the start-finish straight and the super close battles between the drivers as they navigate the trickiest part of the circuit.

The Fusion Lounge VIP package also provides you with an all-day exquisite grazing menu, signature wines, unlimited champagne, signature cocktails, and premium spirits, all with VIP private table seating.

British Grand Prix tickets: Team Paddock Club – three day hospitality

£7,499 per person

– Prime viewing from above the pit lane and team garages, looking over the start/finish line, with free grandstand seating as well

– All day open bar serving Ferrari Trento, wines, beers, soft drinks, tea and coffee

– Gourmet lunch starting with a plated starter and buffet main course and dessert

– Pit lane walkabout at specially allotted times

– Paddock Club entertainment

– Access to Club Lounge, where guests can mingle in the hospitality area equipped with TV’s bar and lounge area

– VIP parking

– Exclusive team garage tour

– Mix with VIPs in the Paddock on a guided tour behind the scenes in F1 including access to team motor-home

– F1 team merchandise to remember the weekend

– Package usually only available to team members and sponsors

– Friday, Saturday and Sunday package

If you want to get up close and personal with the F1 action, then the world-famous Paddock Club is the place for you. The full VIP treatment awaits as not only will you be brushing shoulders with F1 drivers, team personnel and celebrities in the paddock, but you will also be taken on an exclusive garage tour and have access at allotted times to walk up and down the pit lane!

You will also have the perfect vantage point from above the pit lane and team garages, as well as access to free grandstand seating too!

British Grand Prix tickets: Why buy with Seat Unique?

Whether you are celebrating a special occasion or simply looking to upgrade your enjoyment, Seat Unique is the go-to destination for premium tickets and experiences. Why settle for ordinary when you can go extraordinary?

The British Grand Prix is not just a jewel in F1’s crown, but a huge event in a packed British summer schedule. Silverstone is a truly magical place to visit for any sports fan.

Seat Unique believe in the unbeatable power of live events and are passionate about helping you create long-lasting memories that are shared with loved ones. That’s why they have made it their mission to help fans access premium experiences like never before.

Fans shouldn’t just have a once-in-a-lifetime experience; you deserve to relive those amazing moments again and again.

With an exceptional range of premium experiences which provide unrivalled views of the British Grand Prix, the memories you can create with Seat Unique will stay with you forever.

British Grand Prix tickets: Seat Unique – a name you can trust

Anyone that has tried to buy F1 tickets, especially for the British Grand Prix, will know just how frustrating the process can be. From long queues to dynamic pricing based on demand for tickets, the stress of securing your seat can be very high.

Seat Unique, though, have been putting fans first ever since they launched in 2019.

“We spent a lot of time making it [Seat Unique] easy to use, simple and well-thought-out, and, critically – no waiting rooms,” said Robin Sherry in an interview with the London Evening Standard, who co-owns Seat Unique alongside his wife, Phillipa Hicks.

“That mass scrabble is one of the biggest turn-offs for people trying to access tickets. You shouldn’t have to set alarms, skip meetings and endlessly hit refresh just to find you’ve not got tickets.

“Queuing, even virtually, isn’t part of a premium experience.”

Also, in a world full of scammers and ticket touts, trust is absolutely paramount when buying tickets. Seat Unique boast official partnerships with over 60 globally renowned sports clubs, venues, and rightsholders, providing premium access to live events directly from the source.

Only authorised sellers like clubs, venues, promoters, and rightsholders have permission to sell tickets on the Seat Unique platform. This ensures that all fans have guaranteed access to tickets in a safe and secure buying environment.

Giving power to the fans has been at the heart of Seat Unique’s operations from their very first mission statement.

‘It’s our aim to increase fan access to premium hospitality experiences and empower sports teams, venues and rights holders by giving them greater flexibility and control over their tickets to live events.

‘Using our technology, rights holders can manage their inventory in one user-friendly interface, all which can be accessed by fans in real-time, 24-hours a day via the Seat Unique platform.

‘We’re making it possible for fans to purchase premium tickets, at any time of the day, from the official source.

‘This not only opens up fan access to experiences they previously didn’t know were available to them, but venues and clubs can now offer tickets up to the day of the event – something we know fans want.’

You can check out Seat Unique’s comprehensive range of F1 tickets and package deals throughout the blockbuster F1 2024 calendar, with prices starting as low as £55.