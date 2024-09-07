Silverstone reportedly has no plans to alter its 2025 British Grand Prix ticket system despite the recent “dynamic pricing” controversy surrounding the band Oasis.

The British Grand Prix is among the most popular events on the F1 calendar, with the Silverstone circuit famously hosting the first race of the Formula 1 World Championship in 1950.

For some years the event has operated a “dynamic pricing” ticketing system, which recently came under scrutiny following the reunion of Oasis.

Having separated in 2009, Oasis, the rock band fronted by brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher, announced last month that they will play a series of UK concerts in the summer of 2025 with shows in Manchester, Edinburgh, Cardiff and London’s Wembley Stadium.

Fans of the band were left upset when tickets went on sale on August 31, with some forced to pay more than three times the original price of £150 as a result of the dynamic pricing system, which sees prices increase with demand.

According to a report in the Times newspaper, Silverstone has said that it has no plans to drop its own dynamic pricing.

A Silverstone representative has insisted that the system used by the British Grand Prix venue is different to that used by Oasis and has been used successfully over a number of years.

Silverstone’s dynamic pricing is intended to reward fans who booked early or planned to camp at the circuit during the British GP weekend.

However, the system encountered issues in 2022 when tickets for the 2023 British Grand Prix sold out within two days.

Speaking ahead of this year’s British Grand Prix, Stuart Pringle, the chief executive of the Silverstone track, defended the price of tickets for the event – despite a four-day ticket costing in excess of £400.

He told the BBC: “It’s good value when you weigh up what’s included.

“Not only are you getting a world-class sporting event, you are getting a concert within the ticket price every night of the entire weekend.”

Mr Pringle’s comments came in response to criticism by Mercedes driver and seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton, who argued that ticket prices “too high.”

Hamilton, who ended a 945-day winless run at the British GP in July as he secured a record-extending ninth victory at Silverstone, said: “It’s an incredible event.

“If you take it from a bird’s-eye view, the whole event is [incredible]. All the space is used up, so many fans come and have a great weekend.

“The only thing I would ever say is that we have to watch ticket prices. I think they’re continuing to rise and [with] the cost of living nowadays, I think it’s too high.

“I’m just thinking from the perspective of a fan that would come with a family.

“It’s hugely expensive, so I think it’s looking into ways where you can make better accessibility for people.”

