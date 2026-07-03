Formula 1’s relentless early-season development race has taken a breather, with only six of the 11 teams bringing upgrades to this weekend’s British Grand Prix.

And even then, McLaren, Racing Bulls, and Haas topped the tally with two upgrades apiece.

British Grand Prix upgrades reveal slower Formula 1 development pace

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Having brought a substantial package to the track in Miami, including a revised floor, McLaren has made further changes to the MCL40’s floor for the British Grand Prix.

The floorboard and various elements of the floor’s furniture have been revised to improve flow physics and overall performance. The team also has a new front brake duct.

Racing Bulls has also designed a new floor edge and diffuser. The combination is aimed at optimising the flow around the rear of the car’s floor. The rear corner has also been altered.

Haas’ updates focus on the rear wing and rear wing endplate, both changes intended to improve the performance of the VF-26.

Ferrari revised its rear corner to achieve two objectives: cooling and local load.

Red Bull has a new rear corner, with the team having tweaked the inboard of the rear rims and cascade wings. The changes have been made to improve the load characteristics and stability of the RB22.

Williams has a new front wing for the FW48.

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Five teams – Mercedes, Aston Martin, Audi, Alpine and Cadillac – did not bring a single new part to the circuit.

After an intense run of early-season development, could this be the first sign that Formula 1’s development war is slowing down?

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff recently questioned whether some teams, notably Ferrari who has already brought two substantial packages to the track, could be burning through their budget caps.

“On the chassis, we’re always bringing small enhancements here and there, because simply we’re always a little bit surprised that Ferrari can throw these huge updates at the car in the way they do,” Wolff told PlanetF1.com and other media in Austria.

“In my opinion, they need to be running out of money soon, cost cap money, because we can’t do that, simply lacking the buffer and cost cap to be able to bring so many parts in the way they do.

“So hopefully that’s going to change towards the end of the season, when they won’t be able to bring any parts anymore, at least let’s say the logic would say that, and then we’re going to come with more.”

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