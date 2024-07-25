Alpine is set for a third team principal in less than two seasons, with Bruno Famin making way for a new name as team boss.

The revolution that has started at Alpine will see the Enstone-based squad gain a new team boss in the near future, with Bruno Famin set to make way for a new appointment.

Bruno Famin to move aside for a new role at Alpine

Almost exactly a year after Alpine announced the departure of former team boss Otmar Szafnauer, the Enstone-based squad is set to appoint a new team boss in place of Bruno Famin.

Famin was appointed as an interim team boss following Szafnauer’s departure, with Famin serving as vice-president of Alpine Motorsport, before taking on the role full-time for 2024.

However, sources have told PlanetF1.com that Famin is set to move aside within the Renault organisation to a different role, with an as-yet-unnamed successor to take over following the summer break – an announcement is expected shortly after the Belgian Grand Prix weekend.

A name hotly tipped for the position is Hitech GP founder Oliver Oakes, who has been linked with the role. The 36-year-old currently oversees Hitech’s racing efforts in Formula 2 and Formula 3 and, if appointed, would become the youngest team boss on the grid.

The move comes just weeks after Alpine confirmed the appointment of Flavio Briatore, with the former team boss of Renault/Benetton joining as an executive advisor to Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo.

An Alpine spokesperson declined to comment on the speculation when approached by PlanetF1.com.

The English/French squad is currently going through a period of turmoil following recent reports that staff at the engine department at Viry-Chatillon have been informed Alpine will not be using the power units developed at the facility when the regulations change in 2026, with the squad rumoured to be swapping to Mercedes power.

Sources have indicated to PlanetF1.com that staff at the Viry facility are currently in “disastrous psychological states”, with the news being broken to them following months of intense work creating a 2026 power unit that is said to be producing results exceeding initial benchmarks.

