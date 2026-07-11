BYD’s plans for potential involvement in Formula 1 have become clearer, with the Chinese brand declaring it is not interested in being a “sticker on the side of a car.”

The Chinese EV manufacturer has indicated interest in Formula 1 in recent months, but vice-president Stella Li has poured cold water on the idea of it actively seeking a 12th team entry.

BYD rules out Formula 1 branding-only involvement

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Earlier this year, Li confirmed to Chinese media that BYD was “discussing” the possibility of joining the Formula 1 grid, which would provide the opportunity to “put our technology to the test.”

At last month’s Monaco Grand Prix, Li met with F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali and FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem amid suggestions that BYD could be eyeing up a potential F1 team.

Some senior sources have questioned the veracity of a BYD entry, given that the manufacturer currently lacks any motorsport pedigree or knowledge, despite its clear ability to scale quickly in the automotive sector.

Others suggested that BYD’s interest has merely been in drumming up publicity, with its ability to enter F1 as a new team “years away” in terms of infrastructure and capability, even if a formal Expressions of Interest process were to be opened in the near future.

In Monaco, PlanetF1.com spoke with Li about the rumours, in which she explained what the company was seeking to achieve with its meetings.

“I think Formula 1, it’s all pure energy, the emotional connection to the people, and then it’s the culture,” Li told PlanetF1.com in an exclusive interview in Monaco.

“For BYD, we are a technology leader. We are seeking any opportunity to see if BYD technology can help FIA, can help all other teams.

“Second ambition, as BYD, we also need to build a brand here. So this is the scope.”

BYD has engaged with Formula 1 and the FIA at an unusual time: while the current engine formula, with increased electrification, would marry well with road relevance for an EV manufacturer, the next F1 engine formula is likely to go in the opposite direction by reducing the electrical and hybrid component and reverting to a V8 engine running on sustainable fuels.

As a manufacturer, BYD is not getting involved in the discussions about the path of the regulations, but is keeping an open mind about how it can become involved in Formula 1 if the rules direction does end up aligning with its own interests.

“We are not involved in the discussion of the new rules for 2030,” BYD special advisor Alfredo Altavilla said, as quoted by Spanish publication SoyMotor.com, during a media briefing at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

“I think Stella has been very clear about this: we only consider Formula 1 to the extent that our technology can serve the purposes of Formula 1. We will never participate in Formula 1 just to put a sticker on the side of a car. There are better ways to invest that money.

“If we find a way to be Formula 1 technology partners, we could be interested; then we need to find a solution. But that is a prerequisite. So let’s see how those new rules are developed.”

More on BYD’s F1 entry rumours

BYD holds meetings with F1 and FIA at Monaco Grand Prix

BYD Formula 1 ambition raises major questions as Christian Horner talks emerge

In May, Li had hinted to PlanetF1.com that her meetings with senior F1 and FIA figures had been as a fact-finding mission.

“[They] did not change anything [in the rules], so that’s the reason we are just understanding what they are doing,” she said.

“It’s not only that; that’s the only part, but the thing about it is, even if you want to use a combustion engine, you need the best material science, which BYD is very strong.”

With FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem firm about what direction the next ruleset will take, whether that be in 2030 or ’31, BYD’s potential participation in F1 thus seems to more along the lines of technology transfer down to its road cars rather than a team entry.

“That’s his dream,” Li joked, when asked directly about a Formula 1 project.

“No, no, there is no project. I said there’s no project in mind. The dream is always there, but we did not have a concrete agenda.”

The implication of the comments is that BYD has discovered that the future regulations planned simply do not align sufficiently with its company strategy, meaning an entry akin to what Audi, Honda, and General Motors signed up to with the current regulations is being ruled out.

With Formula 1 now seemingly off the table for the world’s largest EV manufacturer, it’s also understood that BYD is not currently exploring any option to enter the all-electric Formula E series, despite its apparent greater compatibility with its automotive strategy.

Last year, BYD Auto boasted a 7.7 per cent increase in global car unit sales to 4.6 million as its worldwide expansion continued, although its net earnings shrunk to CNY 32.6 billion ($4.7 billion) in what was its first profit decline since 2021.

It is currently ranked the third-largest car manufacturer in the world with a $125billion market valuation, ranked only behind Tesla ($1.5trillion) and Toyota ($244billion).

Employing vertical integration across the BYD Group’s various technologies, it is a leading proponent for new energy, with its battery subsidiary FinDreams being the second-largest manufacturer globally of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles.

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