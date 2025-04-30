Cadillac F1 has released a new teaser clip ahead of its global launch this weekend at the Miami Grand Prix.

Cadillac’s arrival in F1 will be marked with a special red-carpet event this weekend, with the American squad set to take its place on the grid next season.

Cadillac to launch F1 team with special event in Miami

The world premiere event to launch Cadillac’s F1 team will take place on Saturday, May 3rd, in Miami Beach.

Guests at the event will get an exclusive first look at the new team’s branding during the celebration, with key figures such as Graeme Lowdon and Dan Towriss set to appear alongside Hollywood “A-listers” for the Miami GP event.

Ahead of the launch, Cadillac has released a new teaser clip on social media, which can be viewed below.

There has been plenty of speculation amongst fans that Cadillac could reveal its driver line-up, or at least a driver, with Sergio Perez heavily linked with joining the outfit.

This speculation was whipped into a frenzy this week after eagle-eyed fans spotted that Perez’s private jet had landed in Miami. However, it must be noted that Perez recently purchased a new home in Miami, having invested in high-end luxury property in the Florida city.

Perez is expected to be in attendance at the Miami GP as he evaluates his future and considers his options to rejoin the grid, but it’s understood Cadillac will not be announcing him – or any driver – this weekend.

However, sources have indicated to PlanetF1.com that Perez joining Cadillac is “likely”, following a recent report from the UK’s The Times claiming Perez has been in “advanced talks” with Cadillac, while team advisor Mario Andretti told the ESPN podcast that, “He is an option. He could be an option. Of course, he could be an option.

“All I can say is that Liam Lawson is making Checo [Perez] look very, very good.”

Andretti went on to suggest that two other drivers – believed to be former Sauber team-mates Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu (who is managed by team boss Lowdon) – are competing with Perez for Cadillac’s ‘established’ seat.

He said: “I wish I could tell you, but this is something we’re keeping secret ourselves because we don’t want to get our hopes up in some areas where it might not happen.

“So I think it’s very important that we keep this between us until a final decision is made.

“There’s a lot of [drivers] in the US, but because of licensing and everything else there’s definitely not too many options [for an American driver].

“But the second driver, the second seat, will definitely be an experienced driver that could be available.

“And we all know that the selection in that sense is pretty clear.

“There could be three drivers to choose from. Three drivers, realistically, to choose from. And I’m not going to tell you which ones.”

