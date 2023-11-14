Andretti F1 entry receives massive boost with huge Cadillac commitment

Cadillac has announced they aim to become a Formula 1 power unit supplier from the 2028 season in a further boost to Andretti’s hopes of getting on the grid.

The General Motors owned company announced a partnership with F1 hopefuls Andretti earlier this year which will see the prospective team named Andretti-Cadillac but ever since that announcement, there have been queries over who will power the American-made chassis.

Those queries have now been partially answered with Cadillac announcing their intention of building a power unit for the 2028 season onwards.

“We are thrilled that our new Andretti Cadillac F1 entry will be powered by a GM power unit,” said General Motors president Mark Reuss.

“With our deep engineering and racing expertise, we’re confident we’ll develop a successful power unit for the series, and position Andretti Cadillac as a true works team.

“We will run with the very best, at the highest levels, with passion and integrity that will help elevate the sport for race fans around the world.”

2026 see sweeping regulation changes to the engines which are designed to make them cheaper and more energy efficient. These updates have enticed a number of global companies to get involved including Audi as well as Honda who have reversed their decision to leave the sport.

Six suppliers have already confirmed their position for 2026 which are Mercedes, Ferrari, Alpine, Audi, Honda and Red Bull Ford Powertrains. Andretti are aiming for entry before 2028 meaning it is still a question as to who they will purchase engines from in the time preceding Cadillac’s entry.

As well as a boost for Cadillac, it is a significant show of support for Andretti and another ticking of the box that has been asked of them to compete in F1.

F1 teams and principals had suggested Andretti need an original engine manufacturer behind them and with General Motors now confirming their intention to do just that, Formula 1 is running out of reasons to deny their entry,

Andretti had previously indicated it had a deal in place with Renault to supply their engines although team owner Michael Andretti told Sky Sports last month that deal has lapsed.

A fair number of teams have now confirmed who will be powering them in 2026. All of Alpine, Ferrari, Mercedes, Red Bull and AlphaTauri will be powered by their own engine decisions while Aston Martin have announced a works deal with Honda.

Haas are expected to continue their close relationship with Ferrari while the future of McLaren and Williams remain undecided.

