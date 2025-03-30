Cadillac confirm axed Red Bull driver an ‘option’ for F1 2026

As more and more details about Cadillac F1’s incoming 2026 team are confirmed, it only serves to highlight one critical area where news hasn’t been forthcoming: The team’s driver lineup.

Right now, Cadillac and its associated personnel have only shared their hopes and some options — and it appears that former Red Bull driver Sergio Perez is one such option.

Sergio Perez ‘an option’ for Cadillac F1

With Cadillac receiving the official confirmation that it can enter Formula 1 for the 2026 season, all eyes have turned to the team’s potential driver lineup. Who will fill those two seats?

We have some idea of the criteria Cadillac aims to use here. The team is looking to sign at least one driver with Formula 1 experience in order to help launch the outfit in the best way possible.

However, the outfit is also holding out hope that for an American driver. The options are slim here, and super license points will be difficult to come by, but that doesn’t mean it would be impossible.

Now, though, we’re gaining better insight into the potential options.

Speaking to the Spanish edition of ESPN, Cadillac advisor Mario Andretti played coy about the team’s potential options.

“The second cockpit will definitely be filled with an experienced driver who is available,” the 1978 World Champion explained.

Further, he added, “There are three realistic candidates. And no, I won’t reveal which ones.”

But when asked specifically about Sergio Perez, Andretti did admit that the Mexican driver was on the list.

“He’s an option,” Andretti said. “That could be an option, of course.”

Perez has been clear that he’s not looking to rush into any seat simply because one is available; he’s hoping to weigh his options carefully and also consider how any future decision will impact his family.

All things considered, though, Perez would be a strong choice. The veteran driver competed in F1 for years with a variety of teams and would likely have compelling insight into what makes a good team tick — insight that would be critical to a new team.

Will Cadillac make Perez’s shortlist? And will Perez make Cadillac’s? The question is still up in the air, but it sounds as if the former Red Bull driver is an appealing choice.

