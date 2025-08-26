The puzzle over Cadillac’s F1 2026 driver line-up has been solved, with the American operation set to confirm its pairing today.

Speculation regarding the identities of Cadillac’s first driver pairing in Formula 1 has been rife this season, but PlanetF1.com understands Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas are poised to be announced as the team’s inaugural pairing – potentially today.

Cadillac set to confirm F1 2026 driver pairing

PlanetF1.com exclusively revealed earlier this month that Sergio Perez had reached an agreement to return to the grid.

Perez had been under contract with Red Bull for F1 2025, but with the shareholders of the Milton Keynes-based squad agreeing that a change of direction was needed for this year, the Mexican driver was cut loose.

Perez made it clear that his leaving the grid didn’t necessarily mean an end to his F1 career and, having taken on a new manager early this summer, took time to assess his options.

Initially, sources indicated to PlanetF1.com that confirmation of Perez’s arrival at Cadillac could be made in the week of the Italian Grand Prix, but it’s now expected that the announcement is far more imminent.

Earlier this year, Perez’s father, Antonio Perez Garibay, vowed that the “best of Perez in F1 is yet to come”, while his former long-time Force India boss, Otmar Szafnauer, told PlanetF1.com that the 35-year-old still has something to offer F1.

“If he finds the right environment, with all of his experience at both smaller teams with less budget and Red Bull, he’s got good feedback, so he definitely has something to offer,” Szafnauer said.

“Especially perhaps, a new team coming in that needs an experienced driver for the first couple of years, Checo [Perez] would be a good addition.”

Completing Cadillac’s pairing is Valtteri Bottas.

Having been dropped from the Sauber line-up after a three-year tenure at the end of F1 2024, Bottas took on a reserve role with the Brackley-based squad for whom he raced between 2017 and ’21, while attempting to find a new home on the grid.

The Finn, as well as his management, has been spotted in communication with Cadillac team boss Lowdon on multiple occasions this year.

Bottas’ experience of racing for a World Championship-wining team, as well as consistent ability in the midfield through his Williams and Sauber stints, have convinced Lowdon, as well as TWG Global CEO Dan Towriss, that he is the right candidate for a drive in 2026.

Bottas has had fun playing with the Cadillac rumours throughout the year, appearing in a social media video earlier this summer in which he commented positively on a Cadillac SUV he was walking past. He also jokingly pretended to be unable to hear a question regarding a Cadillac seat when asked about it by Nico Rosberg on the grid at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Mercedes’ team representative Bradley Lord recently told select media, including PlanetF1.com, that the Finn has been a “front-running candidate” for a vacant seat on the grid, but the Brackley-based squad is open to continuing working with him should he have been unsuccessful in securing a return to racing.

“We know Valtteri’s priority is to try and find a race seat for 2026,” Lord said.

“He’s eminently qualified to do that, and I’d say a front-running candidate in that regard as well.

“If that doesn’t happen, for whatever reason, then we would be very open to looking at how we can continue together.

“But we know his priority is to do that, and we hope that in hindsight, we will have been able to be a platform for him to achieve that goal as well.”

