Mario Andretti confirmed nine-time IndyCar race winner Colton Herta is “definitely” a driver that has been considered already for the Cadillac Formula 1 entry.

Herta is seen as one of the brightest talents in IndyCar, the American having finished as runner-up to Álex Palou in the championship this season – with Andretti adding the General Motors brand are looking at having an American driver in one of their cockpits.

Herta has previously been linked with a move to the Red Bull stable through its junior team, but did not have the requisite FIA Super Licence points to get onto the Formula 1 grid at the time.

His P2 finish in this season’s IndyCar standings adds 30 points to his Super Licence requirements, with 40 needed to qualify to race in Formula 1.

Finishing P4 or higher next season in IndyCar would guarantee him the possibility of an FIA Super Licence without further discretion or testing, but Andretti explained that 24-year-old Herta is one of the drivers under consideration by the American marque for when they enter the sport.

As for the other cockpit, experience will be the name of the game – regardless of nationality – with a “young American talent” the hopeful outcome to partner with them.

“Right now, I think yes,” Andretti told NBC News when asked if finding an American driver like Herta would be a priority for the Cadillac team.

He added of Herta: “You mentioning candidates — he’s definitely one that’s considered.

“I think you have to keep those options open, since it’s going to be a whole next season where we’re not going to be players.

“There are more drivers available than teams at the moment.

“Ten teams seems a lot, but there’s a lot more drivers, lot more talent out there.

“From our standpoint, I think the play at the beginning would be to have one experienced driver — nationality doesn’t matter — and then a young American talent. These are the objectives at the moment.”

Cadillac will be joining the grid in 2026 while they develop their own works power unit in time for the 2028 season, with Andretti confirming the team are looking at a potential customer deal with Ferrari in the meantime.

“That’s what we’re talking about,” he said of a possible partnership with Ferrari.

“That’s not definite yet, but that’s the objective – and that’s the preference.

“Even my history with Ferrari, and my relationship with Mr. Ferrari — all of it plays, plays tremendously. There’s so many factors here that make a lot of sense. It will be the best of all worlds.”

