Sergio Perez says he is “fired up for more” after completing his first laps with the Cadillac F1 2026 car in a shakedown at Silverstone.

Cadillac became the latest team to carry out a shakedown with its F1 2026 car on Friday with Perez on driving duties at the British Grand Prix venue.

Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas react after Cadillac F1 2026 shakedown

The car, which is yet to be officially named, appeared in an all-black livery as the American team completed its first laps in Formula 1.

Cadillac’s only previous F1 test session came at Imola last November, when Perez drove a 2023 car provided by the team’s engine supplier Ferrari.

Six-time F1 race winner Perez, who will be partnered by former Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas this season, admitted that the Silverstone outing had left him craving more.

He said on Friday: “Today was really an amazing day. Everyone should feel incredibly proud to complete our first laps as a team.

“Each and every person has worked so hard to get to this moment and it was emotional to be part of motorsport history.

“We can, and should, all enjoy, but it’s absolutely fired me up for more.

“I just want to get back in and get mileage – this is just the start.”

Bottas, who watched on from the garage at Silverstone as his new teammate collected the first laps for Cadillac, added: “As a team we made history today with the Cadillac Formula 1 Team car taking to the track for the first time.

“Checo put in the first laps with the car running smoothly. I’m proud of the whole team for getting to this point, which is really impressive.

“It was special to be part of this moment and witness the joy from the team. Our first day is done and now we push on.”

Graeme Lowdon, the Cadillac F1 team principal, said: “Today represents countless hours of hard work, commitment and belief from everyone involved in the team.

“It shows the progress we’re continuing to make in a short space of time. It’s been a great opportunity for the team to gel in a live garage environment, verify car systems and resolve any initial issues.

“But it’s just the beginning of the road; we now turn our attention to pre-season testing in just a few weeks’ time, which will provide even more opportunity to learn.”

Dan Towriss, the chief executive of Cadillac Formula 1 Team Holdings, added: “Today’s shakedown is a significant step for the Cadillac Formula 1 Team.

“Watching the car roll out of the garage is a moment of pride. The first laps on track mark a historic milestone; the culmination of thousands of hours of work, driven by pure passion.

“Graeme has done an outstanding job of assembling a team of absolute racers that have given everything to get to this moment.

“This is just the beginning, as our work continues at pace towards Melbourne and beyond.”

The new-look Audi F1 outfit is the only other team known to have carried out a shakedown with its 2026 car to date, with the R26 chassis making its on-track debut in Barcelona on Friday January 9.

Earlier this week, Cadillac revealed its livery for the first pre-season test of 2026 in Barcelona later this month.

The predominantly black colour scheme features a large Cadillac logo on the engine cover, with the names of team staff incorporated into the design.

The Barcelona test will be held behind closed doors across January 26-30 with each team limited to a maximum of three days of running.

Cadillac will then unveil its 2026 race livery via an advert during the Super Bowl on February 8 ahead of the remaining two tests in Bahrain on February 11-13 and 18-20.

The F1 2026 season will begin with the Australian Grand Prix on March 8.

