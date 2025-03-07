Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the president of the FIA, has hailed the approval of the Cadillac F1 team’s entry for the F1 2026 season as a “transformative moment.”

Formula 1 confirmed on Friday that Cadillac’s application to enter F1 from next season has been approved, with the American outfit officially given the green light to become the 11th team on the grid in F1 2026.

FIA president reacts after Cadillac F1 2026 entry approved

It comes after the sport struck an agreement in principle for General Motors/Cadillac to enter F1 in November 2024 and marks the first addition of a new team to the grid since fellow US team Haas arrived in 2016.

Cadillac F1, led by former Marussia chief executive Graeme Lowdon, who was appointed to the role team principal last year, will compete with customer Ferrari engines and gearboxes from F1 2026 with the General Motors brand vowing to produce their own power unit in the coming years.

The approval of Cadillac’s entry comes after a long-running debate surrounding the team formerly known as Andretti.

Cadillac F1 team approved for F1 2026 season

Ben Sulayem, who was elected FIA president in late 2021, has been a consistent supporter of the American team’s efforts to enter F1.

And he has welcomed the news of Cadillac’s successful application, describing it as a “milestone” moment.

In a statement, Ben Sulayem said: “Today marks a transformative moment, and I am proud to lead the Federation in this progressive step for the championship.

“The FIA Formula One Championship’s expansion to an 11th team in 2026 is a milestone.

“GM/Cadillac brings fresh energy, aligning with the new FIA 2026 regulations and ushering in an exciting era for the sport.

“The Cadillac Formula 1 Team’s presence in the paddock will inspire future competitors and fans.

“Their entry strengthens our mission to push motorsport’s boundaries at the highest level.”

Stefano Domenicali, the president and chief executive of Formula 1, added: “As we said in November, the commitment by General Motors to bring a Cadillac team to Formula 1 was an important and positive demonstration of the evolution of our sport.

“I want to thank GM and TWG for their constructive engagement over many months and look forward to welcoming the team on the grid from 2026 for what will be another exciting year for Formula 1.”

Lowdon added: “I couldn’t be more proud of the effort put in by the entire Cadillac Formula 1 Team.

“This announcement is the next step in getting on the grid and continues our efforts towards building a full-works team.

“Through the long and thorough application process, we have never lost pace in our planning or our belief in the mission.

“We can’t wait to go racing and give fans a new team to cheer for.”

