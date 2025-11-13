Cadillac expands into F1 feeder series as ‘landmark’ agreement reached

The F1 Academy series has reached a what it calls a ‘landmark’ arrangement as all 10 current Formula 1 teams have confirmed their presence in the series in future, alongside a new addition in Cadillac from 2027.

The Formula 1 teams each sponsor a livery and driver to support through the F1 Academy series, with Cadillac adding its name to join the series from 2027 onwards.

Cadillac to join other 10 teams in F1 Academy from 2027

F1 Academy confirmed all 10 existing teams have agreed a multi-year partnership to continuing sponsoring a driver each in the all-female series, with Cadillac adding its name to the grid from the season after next.

Alongside this, the two-season participation limit in F1 Academy has been adjusted heading into the 2027 season, as in cases where driver performance “indicates strong potential for continued growth”, the drivers to compete in 2025 and 2026 may be granted an exemption to race in the series for a third season.

Cadillac will be joining Formula 1 as its 11th team in 2026, with Audi also arriving when it completes its full takeover of the existing Sauber outfit.

When asked about expanding its presence into series beyond Formula 1, including F1 Academy, Cadillac team principal Graeme Lowdon said the team wants to help develop talent across the board, including, but not limited to, young drivers.

“Probably the best way to characterise it, is we want to be involved,” Lowdon told media including PlanetF1.com in March.

“We don’t just want to be at the end of a conveyor belt when it comes to drivers, because they’re so important in every form of motorsport.

“I think the key thing is we do want to get involved in investing in the future and ensuring that we’re involved in building all sorts of talent, and not just drivers.”

This move represents a significant step in locking in Formula 1 teams’ support for the F1 Academy series for the years ahead, with the series running in its third year in 2025.

F1 Academy appears on the Formula 1 support calendar at seven races through the campaign, with the series’ finale this year coming at the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend.

“The commitment of long-term support from all ten current Formula 1 teams, and the addition of Cadillac to our grid from 2027, sends a powerful message about the future of F1 ACADEMY,” Susie Wolff, F1 Academy director, said.

“We’re not just providing a platform for the current generation of female drivers; together, we’re building a pathway to support generations of talent to come.

“We continue to be impressed by the depth of female talent coming out of the world of karting and are encouraged by the growth and strength of the emerging talent pool.

“A sharpened focus on individualised talent development, including the opportunity for drivers with high potential to compete in up to three seasons, will give stand out drivers the support and platform needed to fully realise their potential, while ensuring that the F1 ACADEMY grid consistently features the very best female talent.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

