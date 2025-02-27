The Cadillac team that was finally approved to join the Formula 1 grid looks much different than it did when its FIA entry was first submitted — a fact that led to some “confusion.”

In a recent conversation with Sky Sports News, TWG Motorsports CEO and head of the Cadillac operation Dan Towriss explained where he felt the confusion stemmed from, and how things changed.

The Cadillac “confusion” that warranted an F1 rejection

The team we now know as Cadillac F1 began life as the brainchild of Andretti Global, an outfit helmed by former Formula 1 driver Michael Andretti and supported by Dan Towriss, the CEO of Group1001 and Andretti partner.

It was Towriss’ involvement in Andretti that enabled to team to access the necessary funding to expand its IndyCar operations and to even consider entering Formula 1 when the FIA opened an expression of interest for prospective new teams. American automaker Cadillac signed on soon after, with the intention of one day constructing an F1 power unit.

That original Andretti-helmed bid was accepted by the FIA but rejected by Formula One Management, though the door was left open for Cadillac in the future.

Still, confident that it could eventually convince F1 of its importance, the Andretti-Cadillac duo continued construction of its initial F1 chassis as the team was reorganized in such a way that Michael Andretti stepped down, and Dan Towriss stepped up.

Towriss’ greater involvement meant that Cadillac also took on a stronger role — leading to a late 2024 acceptance by the FOM.

Understanding Cadillac F1:

👉 Cadillac F1: Everything you need to know about the new 11th team

👉 Six classic US mistakes Cadillac should learn from

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Towriss stated that “I think there was a lot of work behind the scenes you know and really just helping Formula 1 understand, helping Liberty Media understand just what the offering was from that standpoint.”

Towriss was spotted in the paddock at late-season events like the Las Vegas Grand Prix, perhaps making a point of explaining to F1 and FIA officials just what a promising future it had in Cadillac.

“I think there was certainly some confusion about statements made over a period of time and so once it became clear that it was the Cadillac F1 team, they saw that we were bringing value to the series,” he explained.

“I think they recognised that and we were able to come to terms on the role for a new team in Formula 1 and so we’re pretty excited about that.

“But yeah, a lot changed when we kind of pivoted from the former direction and I guess the rest is history as they say. ”

Many of the concerns from the FOM seemed to stem from the fact that the Andretti element of the F1 team bid appeared perhaps underprepared for the rigors of the sport; Towriss’ involvement seemed to set them at ease.

Now, Towriss has been announced as CEO of TWG Motorsports, a division of TWG Global that will oversee the company’s motorsport portfolio. This includes the Cadillac F1 team entry, as well as the Andretti IndyCar team, Wayne Taylor Racing in IMSA, and Spire Motorsports in NASCAR.

Read next: Cadillac update on F1 driver plans after major announcement