New Cadillac F1 documentary announced as Keanu Reeves returns

The story of Cadillac F1 becoming the sport’s 11th team will be told in a new documentary series, as Keanu Reeves returns to the motorsport scene.

Following on from the award-winning ‘Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story’ production, Reeves’ next documentary venture will showcase Cadillac F1’s journey to the grid, as they prepare to make their debut as an 11th team in 2026.

Keanu Reeves to host Cadillac F1 documentary

It has been announced that world-renowned actor Reeves – through his KR+SH production company – will join forces with North One to create this multi-part, unscripted documentary series charting the Cadillac F1 story, with its release set for March 2026, ahead of Cadillac F1’s debut at the Australian Grand Prix.

Reeves will serve as executive producer and host of the documentary series, which will benefit from exclusive access granted by Cadillac F1, plus owners General Motors and TWG Motorsports.

Cadillac F1 walked a rocky path to taking their place on the Formula 1 grid. Earning FIA approval was straightforward, but initial resistance from Formula 1 proved a key stumbling block for the team which began as a partnership of Andretti Global and Cadillac.

Michael Andretti stepping away from Andretti Global was followed soon after by confirmation that Cadillac F1 had been accepted as an 11th team for F1 2026 – when new chassis and engine regulations come into force – with General Motors committing to becoming an engine manufacturer from 2029.

The process of Cadillac F1 overcoming those hurdles to get the green light, as they work from their new Silverstone base to ready for F1 2026, will serve as a gripping story to be told through the documentary, a model which has already shone with Reeves’ coverage of Brawn GP.

Arguably the sport’s greatest underdog story, Brawn GP won the Drivers’ and Constructors’ titles in their only season of existence in 2009 – a team born from the ashes of Honda F1’s demise – and one which morphed into Mercedes from the following year.

‘Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story’ aired as a four-part series in 2023 and won the International Emmy award for Best Sports Documentary.

Simon Hammerson and Neil Duncanson – executive producers of the Brawn documentary – re-unite with Reeves for the Cadillac F1 production, looking to build further momentum at a time where Formula 1 has never been more popular.

Speaking about the Cadillac F1 documentary, Reeves said: “I’m very honored and excited to be a part of telling the remarkable Cadillac Formula 1® Team story and its incredible journey into the world of Formula 1® racing.

“Our goal with the docuseries is to bring audiences into the heart of this journey and showcase what it takes to participate in one of the most exclusive sports arenas in the world.”

More details on F1 2026 from PlanetF1.com

👉 F1 2026: Confirmed teams and power unit suppliers for F1’s huge regulation changes

👉 F1 2025 v F1 2026: Nine key questions ahead of huge regulation changes

Dan Towriss, CEO of TWG Motorsports and Cadillac F1, added: “This is a story of bold ambition and relentless drive.

“We’re honored to work with Keanu, whose passion and knowledge of racing runs deep, and proud to partner with GM on this incredible story.

“We have an opportunity to welcome a new generation of fans to Formula 1® and Keanu’s creativity is the perfect spark to ignite that journey.”

GM president Mark Reuss said: “General Motors and TWG Motorsports joined forces on a bold mission—to build a uniquely American Formula 1 team.

“It’s a thrill to have Keanu Reeves document the Cadillac Formula 1 Team’s journey to our first season in the FIA Formula One World Championship™.”

Read next: How many penalty points would F1 movie star Sonny Hayes have got in real life?