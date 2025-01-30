When an automaker decides to enter a sport like Formula 1, it isn’t done lightly. The cost, manpower, and hardships will all be immense, and the payoff could only manifest well into the future.

But for Cadillac F1, the goal is at once more reasonable and also more intangible: Cadillac F1 wants respect.

Cadillac F1 wants to “earn the respect” of the competition

The process of entering the world of Formula 1 is daunting in this modern era. Prospective teams need to convince both the FIA and Formula One Management of its worth, both sporting and commercial. Those teams need to pay multi-million dollar anti-dilution fees, to negotiate parts supply deals with competitors, to begin building its own chassis.

But even if you make it to the big leagues, that doesn’t mean you’re going to get respect.

Respect has been a big topic of conversation these last few years, as first Andretti Global and then Cadillac attempted to persuade The Powers That Be in Formula 1 of its value. Many American fans felt the FOM’s rejection of Andretti was harsh, and that it disrespected US racing culture.

Now that Cadillac has the provisional go-ahead to begin planning its big F1 debut in 2026, though, additional barriers have popped up. Existing teams have asked for additional money for anti-dilution payments, while former racers like Jacques Villeneuve have likened the ever-changing entry metrics as being akin to holding Cadillac for ransom.

And with so much talk and conjecture surrounding Cadillac — with so many swirling predictions of its success or its failure — it can be challenging to set a genuine metric for success.

Should Cadillac be competing for race wins right out of the gate, or should it be happy with points? When will it need to debut its works power unit to be treated with legitimacy? When should it reasonably consider contending for a World Championship?

In an exclusive interview with Eric Warren, the executive director for GM’s global motorsport competition, PlanetF1.com learned that Cadillac isn’t setting goals like World Championships or domination right from the start.

Rather, when asked what Cadillac hopes to accomplish by the end of the decade, Warren’s answer was simple.

“We always want to earn the respect of being the top competitor that we are,” he told PlanetF1.com.

For Warren, that involves paying homage to and expanding GM’s racing heritage in ever-evolving ways.

“I mean, we race in every major category in the world,” he said, referring to GM’s entries in F1, IndyCar, NASCAR, IMSA, WEC, NHRA, and so many more.

“There’s not many, if any, [others] that can say that.

“Being able to compete at the high level and winning races and championships is a testament to the level of engineering and technology, and of our company of GM and Cadillac.

“I think at the end of the decade, it’s that respect on the racetrack with other manufacturers.”

Respect can be a difficult thing to earn in a sport as cutthroat as Formula 1 — but with the might of GM’s racing heritage on its side, Cadillac has the guts to persevere.

