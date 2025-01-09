Now that Formula 1 has finally issued a preliminary approval for Cadillac to join the 2026 grid, the American automaker is kicking into high gear. It inked a deal with Ferrari to supply its power units until the end of the decade — but its own in-house PU program is already underway.

Today, the team announced the formation of GM Performance Power Units LLC, a company specifically designed to facilitate Cadillac’s pursuit of becoming a “full works” team. Even better, the company’s first hire is an industry veteran with ample experience named Russ O’Blenes, who will lead Cadillac to works success.

Russ O’Blenes heads Cadillac F1 power unit company

Today, TWG Motorsports — the outfit tasked with bringing Cadillac to the Formula 1 grid — and General Motors announced the formation of a new company named GM Performance Power Units LLC.

In short, this company will be wholly responsible for transforming Cadillac from a Ferrari customer team into a “full-works” team — or, one that builds and fields its own power units.

When Andretti Global first petitioned to join the grid, it signed Cadillac on as a partner with the works goal in mind; after Michael Andretti stepped down from leadership of the team, TWG Motorsports and Cadillac took over, and F1 issued its approval.

Leading the new GM PPU program is a man named Russ O’Blenes, who has long been a member of the General Motors family, leading the charge in developing racing powertrains and so much more for over three decades. He’s helmed countless successful projects on both the racing and the performance automotive side of things — including Cadillac’s recent hybrid hypercar program in endurance racing.

“I am truly excited to have the opportunity to build and lead the team that will bring an American built F1 power unit to the grid,” O’Blenes in a press release.

“GM PPU is currently ramping up its team and is hiring in all areas of the business.”

Speaking to Motor1 early last year, O’Blenes said it was “not surprising” to hear that Cadillac was looking to build its own Formula 1 works program, and that it was “the natural next step” in GM’s racing program after its GTP hypercar program.

O’Blenes added in that same article that “my whole entire life has been about engines, specifically in racing” — making him a uniquely qualified candidate to lead the charge in Formula 1, even if he hasn’t had experience in that exact discipline.

