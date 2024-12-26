Fresh Cadillac F1 hope for Mick Schumacher with ‘think big’ verdict

Since he parted ways with the Haas F1 team in 2022, Mick Schumacher has been looking for a way to get behind the wheel of an F1 car. He may just have his chance with the incoming Cadillac F1 team.

In speaking to the German Press Agency, Mario Andretti — a member of the supervisory board for Cadillac F1 — hinted that a Schumacher could make a strong fit for the incoming 11th team.

Cadillac F1 advisor Mario Andretti says team must “think big”

With Cadillac receiving its preliminary approval to join the F1 2026 grid, speculation has abounded about who should join the outfit in its debut season.

Cadillac has expressed interest in signing at least one American driver, but the options for that second seat are seemingly endless.

Would the General Motors subsidiary be interested in signing a veteran driver like Valtteri Bottas or Sergio Perez to get it off the ground, or would it go a different route?

One name that has been thrown into the conversation is Mick Schumacher.

The son of seven-time World Champion Michael Schumacher competed with the American Haas team for two years in 2021 and 2022, but he’s been looking for a full-time Formula 1 ride ever since.

Could Cadillac be his best fit?

Mario Andretti might have an answer.

The 1978 Formula 1 Champion has joined the Cadillac F1 team in an advisory role — or, an unpaid but critical ambassadorial position. And, speaking to the German Press Agency and reported by Sky Sports Germany, Andretti has left the door open for a name like Schumacher.

“Many drivers are being considered,” Andretti said when directly questioned about the possibility of Schumacher joining the team. “We are keeping all options open.”

Andretti continued, “I think the goal from the beginning was to have at least one American driver. It definitely makes sense to put an experienced driver alongside an American driver.

“That will most likely be Colton Herta, but you have to keep your options open.

“You never know what will show up when the final decision is made. Suddenly someone you never would have thought of is available.”

He added, “You have to think positively. You have to think big.”

While name recognition alone isn’t the only important element when it comes to thinking big, few surnames have had as big an impact as Schumacher. Michael Schumacher’s name has dominated the record books and even today commands respect.

But things haven’t been simple for son Mick, who only managed to finish in the points two times during his stint with a struggling Haas.

He has instead found greater success in endurance racing, and in 2025, he’ll be once again competing with Alpine in the World Endurance Championship.

