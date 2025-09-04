Cadillac’s line-up under the spotlight as F1’s 11th team overlooks rookie options

Opting for tried-and-tested F1 race winners in Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas, Gabriel Bortoleto is hoping that’s not the end of the road for overlooked candidate and 2022 Formula 2 champion Felipe Drugovich.

After months of speculation as Cadillac whittled down a long short list, the team announced F1 veterans Perez and Bottas would guide it through its debut campaign in Formula 1.

Cadillac went with tried-and-tested F1 experience

Cadillac F1 team principal Graeme Lowdon explained: “Signing two very experienced racers like Bottas and Checo is a bold signal of intent.

“They’ve seen it all and they know what it takes to succeed in Formula 1. But more importantly, they understand what it means to help build a team.

“Their leadership, feedback, race-hardened instincts and of course their speed will be invaluable as we bring this team to life.”

The announcement put an end to rumours that Cadillac could go with an American driver, although the team has since confirmed IndyCar star Colton Herta as its official F1 reserve, or split the line-up between an experienced driver and a newcomer.

The latter saw Brazil’s Felipe Drugovich touted as an option, with the 25-year-old having sat on Formula 1’s sidelines since 2023 when he joined Aston Martin as a reserve driver on the back of his Formula 2 success.

But with Aston Martin keeping faith in Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, Drugovich has yet to get his big break into Formula 1.

And it won’t happen with Cadillac given Formula 1’s new 11th team opted for experience over the gamble of putting a rookie in the car.

It’s a decision that Bortoleto has lamented, but at the same time he says he understands Cadillac had its reasons.

“Look, I think it’s a big company,” Bortoleto told the media, including PlanetF1.com. “They have their goals and a lot of people deciding these types of things.

“It’s not up to me to judge anyone’s decision.

“Obviously, Felipe is a great friend of mine, and I really feel like he deserved a chance to be in Formula One. It’s not over yet – maybe one day he gets his shot. He’s a Formula 2 champion, so I believe everyone that wins F2 should have a chance in Formula One. Felipe is a great guy, and I feel like he deserved it.

“But again, it’s a big company – they have their reasons to decide things, and things like this happen. So, yeah, that’s my point of view.”

Unlike Drugovich, Bortoleto joined the Formula 1 grid after his Formula 2 success when he signed by Audi on the recommendation of former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone.

However, he’s not the only rookie who feels for Drugovich as the Brazilian, now in his third year as a reserve driver, faces the very real prospect of being another F1 hopeful whose dream never comes true.

“I largely agree,” said Oliver Bearman of Bortoleto’s comments. “The first thing is, from their point of view, it makes sense to go with two guys who are known quantities within the sport.

“Taking a rookie is, of course, a bigger risk than taking two guys with a lot of experience.

“But I do think there are a lot of people not on this grid who have a huge amount of talent and should have the opportunity to show what they can do. Felipe is one of them.

“At the top of every category, there are a lot of great IndyCar drivers who would do a good job here. But that decision makes sense. I mean, if I was at the top of an F1 team starting out from nothing, I would do the same, I think.”

Between Perez and Bottas, they have 527 F1 starts between the team, 16 race wins, 106 points and have worked with seven different F1 teams. They duo also have three runner-up results in the F1 Drivers’ standing with the championship-winning Mercedes and Red Bull outfits.

