More Cadillac F1 power unit details emerge with timeline set

Cadillac F1 is making steady progress toward entering the Formula 1 grid in 2026, and new plans have emerged detailing the outfit’s $150 million plan to construct its power unit facility.

An agenda for a Concord, North Carolina city council meeting for Thursday, February 13, has revealed more details of General Motors’ plan to expand its facilities.

Cadillac F1 looks to build PU facility in Concord, NC

Notes for an upcoming city council meeting in Concord, North Carolina have detailed Cadillac’s plans for furthering its F1 program.

The proposal under discussion involves General Motors’ construction of a power unit production facility in Concord, North Carolina — right next to NASCAR’s Hendrick Motorsports campus.

Cadillac is requesting investment to construct a base facility on a 10-acre plot of land, as well as a secondary investment later to transform the facility into a top-notch power unit production plant. The automaker is looking to secure local government grants to help offset the costs.

And that’s because the costs are considerable.

Getting the factory running is estimated to cost somewhere between $75 to $85 million, with an additional investment of $65 to $70 million to actually build the power units in question.

Further, the proposal states,“The project would involve significant investment in new manufacturing, R&D and information technology equipment, and the hiring of 300 to 350 highly skilled employees in manufacturing, engineering, and research and development with an average wage of $100,000 to $125,000 per year.”

Cadillac is requesting a grant of $749,700 to offset the hefty costs of the operation.

Further, the notes for the meeting reveal that Cadillac intends to begin construction on this facility in the first quarter of 2025, with occupancy in the first quarter of 2027. This would mean a power unit would be “ready for integration into a vehicle” by 2028.

The Concord, NC plant will be just one of several hubs for Cadillac. It has already stated its intention to move into a factory at Silverstone in the UK for the design and construction of the ultimate car; the PUs made in America will then be shipped to the UK for final assembly.

In addition, the team headquarters will be situated in Fishers, Indiana, with a satellite operation in Warren, Michigan, closer to Cadillac’s main headquarters.

After a long battle in which Andretti Global’s F1 entry was denied, then revived and rebranded as Cadillac, Formula One Management awarded provisional approval for the outfit to join Formula 1 as an 11th team in 2026.

Part of what made Cadillac’s proposal so compelling was its intention to design and build its own F1 power units, thus transforming it from a privateer team to a works outfit — and it was the affirmation of Cadillac’s control over the operation that ultimately encouraged F1 to agree to its entry.

Cadillac will first enter Formula 1 in 2026 using Ferrari-supplied engines. In the meantime, it will be developing its own power units in North Carolina with the intention of utilizing them in competition by the end of the decade.

