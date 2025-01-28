Jacques Villeneuve spoke in praise of Cadillac joining the Formula 1 grid from 2026, believing the sport cannot be “held to ransom” by the threat of one of 10 teams leaving.

Provisional approval has been given to General Motors to enter the Formula 1 grid through Cadillac, taking the grid back up to 22 cars for the first time since the 2016 season.

Villeneuve: Cadillac F1 arrival ‘gives more freedom’ in ‘significant moment for the sport’

The 1997 World Champion explained “the sport has been wanting” another factory team to arrive on the grid, with Cadillac set to be manufacturing its own power units from the 2028 season.

While an initial bid under the Andretti Global name, filed jointly with Cadillac, failed to pass talks with FOM, a venture under Cadillac alone has been provisionally successful.

With the grid set to expand again, Villeneuve explained his belief that having two extra cars on the grid lessens the pressure on the sport itself, should one team decide to threaten to walk away.

“It is big news. It has been a long and arduous process. It has not been a straight road,” Villeneuve told Spin Casino.

“F1 has always been into engine manufacturers. This is what the sport has been wanting.

“There has been movement on both sides, FOM Liberty and the GM/Andretti bid. This has opened the door to a road that was tortuous. Too much had been said which was not positive.

“It is a manufacturer that has not been in F1 before. It is an American manufacturer which is good. Ultimately it is good for F1 and good for everyone.

“Some teams won’t be happy because they will see the F1 cake having an extra slice. But if the cake grows bigger, then an extra slice would not be an issue.

“This is a significant moment for the sport. It is a new constructor and from overseas which is not the norm, and which is good.

“When you have only 10 teams it only takes one to stop and you are kind of in trouble. It gives more freedom. The sport can’t be held to ransom so much.”

