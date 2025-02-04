Cadillac continue to step up preparations for their Formula 1 debut after securing a major signing from their American rivals Haas.

And that new recruit is Haas veteran Peter Crolla, who having been a part of the team since day one, is widely reported to have now agreed a deal to depart for Cadillac F1.

Cadillac F1 snatch Peter Crolla from Haas

A part of the Haas team since 2015 – at which point preparations were still underway for their 2016 debut – Crolla had served as Haas team manager since 2017, though will switch to Cadillac F1 to take up a similar role with the incoming American team.

He is expected to join his new team in the Spring of 2025, with Cadillac due to debut in F1 2026.

Cadillac F1 agreed a power unit deal with Ferrari for the initial years of their entry while the General Motors engine is in the works, with Crolla a signing who is well-accustomed to the Ferrari PU as Haas have used the Scuderia’s engine and other listed parts under their technical partnership since joining the F1 grid.

Delve deeper into the Cadillac story

👉 Why motorsport is so critical in Cadillac’s plan to take over the auto market

👉 Cadillac is relying on its motorsport heritage to carve a path into the future

It was a challenging road to F1 acceptance for Cadillac, with the initial union of the American brand and Andretti Global knocked back.

And as Cadillac look ahead to their initial goals for Formula 1, they are going to be pursuing respect.

When asked by PlanetF1.com what Cadillac F1 wants to achieve by the end of the decade, Eric Warren, the executive director for GM’s global motorsport competition, replied: “We always want to earn the respect of being the top competitor that we are.

“I mean, we race in every major category in the world.

“There’s not many, if any, [others] that can say that.

“Being able to compete at the high level and winning races and championships is a testament to the level of engineering and technology, and of our company of GM and Cadillac.

“I think at the end of the decade, it’s that respect on the racetrack with other manufacturers.”

Crolla’s signing follows other key Cadillac F1 deals such as their move for Pat Symonds, the ex-Formula 1 chief technical officer who became Cadillac F1’s consultant, while former Renault figure Nick Chester – who played an important role in their 2005 and 2006 title success – came on board as Cadillac F1 technical director.

Former Marussia F1 chief Graeme Lowdon was installed as Cadillac F1 team principal.

Read next: George Russell plans ‘key’ Bottas meeting as Ferrari engine catches eyes