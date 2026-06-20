Cadillac’s solid start to life in Formula 1 is a “double-edged sword”, according to team boss Graeme Lowdon, as expectations can rapidly grow out of control.

The American team has just completed its seventh Grand Prix in Formula 1, and has proven to be a competent and tidy outfit at the back of the grid as it has established a stable baseline from which it can grow.

Graeme Lowdon explains Cadillac’s Formula 1 expectations challenge

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Graeme Lowdon says Cadillac’s encouraging start to life in Formula 1 has created a “double-edged sword” as expectations rise.

Cadillac has avoided major teething problems in its debut season and has already shown it can challenge established rivals.

Lowdon explains why managing growing expectations is now one of the team’s biggest challenges as it continues to develop.

While Cadillac shores up the back of the grid in last place in the Constructors’ Championship, the American team has been far from an embarrassment as the MAC-26 has proven capable of matching and beating Adrian Newey’s Aston Martin AMR26.

While the Silverstone-based squad is a point ahead, courtesy of a 10th-place finish in Monaco from Fernando Alonso, Sergio Perez could have scored that point had he not picked up a time penalty in that same race, as he finished ahead of Alonso on track.

It’s been a baptism of fire for Cadillac as the Graeme Lowdon-led operation finally arrived on the grid, years after the team started life as an applicant of the Andretti Autosport family, before evolving into its current iteration due to the battle with FOM to gain approval.

Lowdon is no stranger to Formula 1, although he may be a new name for fans who have started watching over the last five years: Lowdon was one of the driving forces behind Richard Branson’s Virgin Racing team arriving in F1 in 2010, due to his links with Branson in the transportation sector from his business in telecommunications.

He stayed with the team when it morphed into Marussia, but resigned in late 2015 due to a lack of common ground with new owner Stephen Fitzpatrick. It would be over a decade before Lowdon returned to Formula 1, as the 2026 Australian Grand Prix marked his comeback to the grid.

His experience with establishing and operating a lesser-resourced team has made him a particularly well-suited prospect to lead Cadillac on behalf of the TWG Motorsports parent company.

Speaking in Cadillac’s brand-new hospitality unit at its first appearance of the season at the Monaco Grand Prix, Lowdon said he believes this past experience has stood to him in order to streamline Cadillac’s arrival in F1.

“It’s not for me to say, but I do value the experience that I got last time,” he said, when asked by PlanetF1.com about the value of that experience.

“Because doing it, we live in a cost-capped world in Formula 1 at the minute, but trust me, 90 per cent of my time in motor racing has been cost-capped!

“Not through regulations, just through reality! That’s the same in most of the sport, most of motorsport all over the world is fundamentally cost-capped, but, going through that experience last time, I thought it was invaluable, actually.

“You don’t realise it until certain things happen in bringing a new team in, and all of a sudden you think, ‘Actually, the skill set that I ended up with is incredibly narrow. If someone wants to buy a team or set one up, then I’ve got a pretty good CV!’

“There aren’t that many people who do this, but I don’t want that to sound arrogant in any way. It’s just that that was my experience; other people had experience of leading teams that are repeatedly winning world championships, and everything.

“I think that this game is so difficult that, actually, everybody’s challenge is pretty huge. It’s just slightly different, and some people are more suited to certain things, I guess, but having that experience was invaluable for two things.

“One is just the raw experience itself; you know certain things that work and that don’t work. What do you want to look for in drivers, for example? What are the key hires? What facilities need to be looked at early?

“We started this project for the new hospitality unit, miles before we got an entry, because we knew that we wouldn’t be able to do it to the standard that we’d want if we didn’t.

“So that kind of thing was good, but also I think, just having gone through that whole process, you just learn again, and there’s just an awful lot of stuff that’s difficult to write down, but once you’ve been through it, you’re not daunted by certain aspects of what you need to do.

“I know we overuse this thing a lot, but, very early in the whole thing, Dan [Towriss] said, ‘it’s like building the ship while we’re sailing in it’, and I just thought that captured just exactly what this is like, for sure!”

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With Cadillac having rolled out with consistent updates to the MAC-26 that have enabled it to keep pace with its long-established and experienced rivals on the grid, the fact is that there haven’t been any stumbling blocks visible to external observers.

The biggest challenge at this point could almost be said to be that of managing expectations for team members, and the drivers, given that points no longer seem a complete pipe dream as Cadillac prepares for its eighth race in Formula 1.

“We’ve really pushed to start as we mean to go on, and we’ve had pretty much something at every race,” Lowdon said of tempering those expectations as the car gets updated.

“If you make a step forward, it raises everyone’s expectations, but that comes with the territory, and you’ve got to embrace it, and the targets and expectations… You can do one of two things: you can either see them as a massive problem, or you can embrace them, and I think it’s better to embrace them.

“But you can get into that territory where the expectations are just too high, but I think the way around that is that we have huge respect for all the teams that we compete against, and I think making sure that everyone really, really understands just how competitive this game is is really important. And then we make steps forward.”

It’s a testament to the work put in by Lowdon and Cadillac that everything appears to have gone so smoothly to enable a smooth entry into the sport, and, while Lowdon is loath to claim any of that credit, the British executive paid tribute to the strength of the team that has been pulled together.

“I generally think the work and the effort that everyone in the team has put in have been really exceptional, and a lot of it isn’t visible at all,” he said.

“So, this in itself [the hospitality unit] is a big project. It’s a big investment. As a project itself, it requires a lot of management to make sure it turns up on time. The 2026 Monaco Grand Prix doesn’t wait for us.

“If we’re not ready, we won’t be ready, and also be very visible that we’re not ready as well: whether it’s a motor car or whatever, but what people don’t see here is we’re building a big factory in Indianapolis and building another one in Charlotte, another one in Silverstone.

“All of these projects are huge projects on their own, as well as building the Formula 1 team, and operating a team at the same time. The two are really different.

“The challenge of being on the grid in Melbourne is quite different from racing week to week in Europe, and you’re in back-to-back races. So I’d love to take all the credit for it, but the reality is we got some very, very, very good and really committed people together, and I think we’ve just done a great job making sure that we turned up.

“One of the things is that the way the team has turned up and presented itself, people have been very accepting of the team very quickly, but also means that we’re held to the same high standards of every other team almost instantly as well, and so, like most things in life, it’s always a two-edged sword.

“You turn up looking the part, then people are expected to be at that level as well, and I think it is quite good to remind people every so often that it is pretty difficult.

“This game is so competitive, it’s really the most difficult team game in the world. So, doing all these things and having to compete is quite a challenge, for sure.”

The hospitality unit, in itself, may seem like a comparatively unimportant piece of the jigsaw in the bigger picture of arriving in Formula 1, but the ability of the team to have one prepared and rolled out, without any logistical headaches to arrive in the challenging Monaco paddock, is indicative of just how the inexperienced American squad has managed to arrive on the grid: keeping pace with its rivals, without stumbling over unforeseen obstacles.

Given its newness, it would be thoroughly unsurprising to be caught out by something, anything, that could be forgiven of such a new team, but Lowdon said the humble approach of diligent preparation for such considerations is a snapshot of the team’s general ethos in its first year.

“One of the core values that we spoke about as a team is bold ambition, and that’s not being blase or anything like that,” he said.

“If you come into Formula 1, you want to be additive, you don’t just want to turn up, you want to add to the whole show, and that’s something that we said, from the very start: to come with proper intent, and try and build a very competitive Formula 1 team.

“Facilities like this help your work environment, make a huge difference. It’s not just here: it’s the factories that we’re building in Indianapolis, Silverstone, and Charlotte as well.

“I think each one of them is a reflection of the core values of the team, this bold ambition: we strive for excellence and execution, because you have to, and in Formula 1, it’s not easy but that’s what you have to aim for, in leadership and innovation as well.”

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