Cadillac F1 warned of glaring pitfall to Carlos Sainz approach

With its provisional acceptance to join the Formula 1 grid in 2026, Cadillac is already starting on building its driver portfolio. But not every driver will serve the team’s goals.

One popular option for Cadillac is Carlos Sainz Jr., who has been recently released from his Ferrari contract. Sainz would have the experience — but former F1 driver Jacques Villeneuve sees some drawbacks.

Carlos Sainz “the right type” for Cadillac F1

Cadillac is coming to Formula 1. The team is poised to join the grid ahead of the 2026 season, which will bring with it a new set of engine regulations; later in the decade, Cadillac expects to replace its Ferrari customer engines with a works power unit of its own design.

One of the team’s expressly stated goals is to sign an American driver, thereby creating a pipeline to F1 through which US-based racers can pass.

Historically, it has been challenging for an American-born driver to make the leap to Formula 1, particularly if they don’t have the means to move over to Europe.

That decision likely means locking Cadillac into signing at least one rookie for its debut F1 season — and when it comes to signing a second driver, it would be smart to opt for someone with more experience.

Several names have been thrown into the ring for Cadillac’s consideration: Daniel Ricciardo, Sergio Perez, Valtteri Bottas. But 1997 F1 Champion Jacques Villeneuve has thrown another name into the ring: Carlos Sainz Jr.

Prior to the start of the 2024 F1 season, Sainz learned that he would be replaced at Ferrari by Lewis Hamilton for the coming year. Though the Spaniard pursued a variety of open seats, he ultimately signed with Williams.

Sainz has maintained his commitment to returning the team to its race-winning ways, but many folks have considered the 2025 season a “stop-gap” for the Spaniard.

Speaking to Spin Casino, former F1 driver Jacques Villeneuve determined that, “For a team like this, Sainz is exactly the right type because he keeps helping teams build.

“That is why Williams took him, and I am not sure they would be willing to let him go for 2026.”

Villeneuve likely has a point. Sainz signed a “multi-year” deal with Williams; letting him head off to the competition would be a mistake.

Similarly, Villeneuve feels that Cadillac had likely “already been inundated by calls from managers and drivers. They will all be saying. ‘I am the perfect one to help you build your team.’

“It won’t be easy for them because a driver with the necessary experience at a top team would not be happy just to be part of building a team.

“It would not be a first choice destination for any of the top drivers.”

Is that perhaps a word of warning from Villeneuve?

Sainz is, after all, a multi-time race winner with nearly a decade of F1 experience — all factors that contribute to a “top driver” moniker. Sainz joined Williams largely because no other team came calling — but would he find benefit in building up Williams for a year before bouncing to Cadillac?

It would be a big risk for Sainz. Only time will tell if it’ll be worth his while.

