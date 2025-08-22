Cadillac’s power unit project ramps up F1 effort with recruitment drive

Cadillac’s General Motors powertrain project has started recruiting in earnest, with a host of personnel now being sought to fill various roles.

Cadillac steps up recruitment for new F1 engine project

General Motors and TWG Motorsports intend to turn Cadillac into a full factory effort by the end of the decade, with the Graeme Lowdon-led team racing as a customer with Ferrari power for the first three years in the category.

From 2029, however, the intention is to have its own power unit supply in place and, earlier this year, General Motors, as the parent company of the Cadillac brand, confirmed the establishment of GM Performance Power Units.

Development and testing of the team’s F1 prototype engine technology has already begun, while a dedicated facility for GM’s Performance Power Units LLC is being established near GM’s Charlotte Technical Centre.

This is expected to come into operation during 2026, with GM now actively recruiting to fill roles at the plant, which is being set up in Concord, the second-most populous city in the Charlotte metropolitan area.

Some key roles being hired for include a project manager lead, which GM says the winning candidate will “lead the delivery of critical assemblies and systems for our high-performance motorsport and automotive programs.

“You will orchestrate complex projects from concept to track, coordinating cross-functional teams and ensuring that our power unit development meets the demanding pace and precision of elite motorsport.”

An ERS (Energy Recovery Systems) chief engineer is also sought, as well as an ERS systems engineer, while a performance engineer manager and a 3D CFD lead engineer are also listed.

Facilities administration roles are also included amongst the 22 posted jobs, such as a facilities manager and health and safety engineer, alongside other roles such as IT and accounting.

The job postings went live on the industry-standard recruitment website Motorsport Jobs, which lists Cadillac as seeking circa 40 people to fill roles at the F1 team’s headquarters near Silverstone, as well as a small number of roles at its other facility in Fishers, Indiana.

Separately, Williams is on a recruitment drive as it seeks 48 positions that need filling, while Red Bull currently has 60 vacancies across its F1 team and its own Powertrains project, which has been building up over recent years and will join the grid next season.

GM’s Performance Power Units is led by CEO Russ O’Blenes, who has more than 30 years of motor racing experience as well as serving as GM’s director of motorsports propulsion and performance.

“I am truly excited to have the opportunity to build and lead the team that will bring an American-built F1 power unit to the grid. GM PPU is currently ramping up its team and is hiring in all areas of the business,” he said upon his appointment.

“We’re delighted to welcome Russ to this pivotal role,” Dan Towriss, CEO of TWG Motorsports, said of his appointment.

“His expertise and leadership will be instrumental as we lay the foundation for Cadillac’s Formula 1 journey.

“Together with Team Principal Graeme Lowdon, they will lead the team in setting new standards of performance and innovation in the sport.”

In April, the FIA confirmed GM had been approved as a power unit supplier from 2029, with President Mohammed Ben Sulayem welcoming the positive step forward for another manufacturer entering Formula 1.

“Welcoming GM Performance Power Units LLC. as an approved power unit supplier for the Championship starting in 2029 marks another step in the global expansion of Formula 1 and highlights the growing interest from world-class automotive manufacturers like General Motors,” he said.

“Their dedication to innovation, sustainability, and competition is fully aligned with the FIA’s vision for the future of our sport.

“It also strengthens our commitment to making motorsport more accessible and inclusive worldwide – welcoming new manufacturers, advancing technology, and connecting with a broader, more diverse fan base.”

