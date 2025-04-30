General Motors will reportedly use this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix as an opportunity to make progress on their driver lineup ahead of Cadillac’s entry into F1 for 2026.

The American giant will become Formula 1’s 11th team next season but as of yet, has no drivers signed on to race for them.

General Motors target Miami GP for Cadillac driver talks

The expansion of 20 seats to 22 is an enticing one for the huge group of drivers who hope to get onto the grid but GM are said to have already narrowed down their options ahead of a final decision.

According to Austrian outlet OE24, senior GM staff will be present at the Miami race this weekend to “discuss their future involvement” but also focus on potential drivers they would hope to entice to the new team.

A number of names have been linked with Cadillac but four in particular have been raised as possible candidates.

The first would be former Red Bull driver Sergio Perez with the Mexican one of the most experienced drivers not currently on the grid.

The 35-year-old, who has raced 281 times, revealed last month that he has been “talking to a few parties” over a potential return.

“If I find a project that motivates me fully to come back, where the team believe in me and where they appreciate my career, my experience and everything I can bring to a team, it would be very attractive to consider it,” he said to F1.com.

“That’s why I’ve given myself at least six months to get all my options on the table and make a decision on what I do next with my career.

“There are a few very interesting projects out there. I’ve been approached by a few teams since Abu Dhabi. Right now, the season has started so a few things will open up in the coming months.

“We are talking to a few parties out there. Once I know all my options, I will make a decision. What is very clear to me is that I’m only coming back if the project makes sense, and it’s something I can enjoy.

“I’ve spent a long time in F1 already, I’ve done most of it. Once you step back, you realise how much you give up in life to be in the sport. So, to be in F1 fully committed, I need the motivation.”

Another name on the list is Colton Herta with Cadillac keen to add an American driver to their lineup.

Team Principal Graeme Lowdon told F1 that “hiring on merit and having a US driver are entirely compatible objectives for the team.”

Current Mercedes reserve driver Valtteri Bottas is also thought to be in the running and would be the most successful driver available to the new team. The Finn won 10 times during his first stint at the Silver Arrows.

Meanwhile, Zhou Gunayu is also believed to be a contender for the seat. The 25-year-old lost his Sauber spot last year before becoming Ferrari reserve driver but is keen on a return to F1.

Zhou was managed by Lowdon throughout his time in F1 meaning the new Cadillac boss will be aware of what the Chinese driver can do.

