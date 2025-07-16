Mick Schumacher has confirmed he is in talks with Cadillac about a return to the F1 grid in 2026, saying the talks are “very positive.”

Next season, the Formula 1 grid will expand to 22 drivers after the sport’s bosses gave the go-ahead to Cadillac to enter as the 11th team.

Mick Schumacher to Cadillac? ‘Very positive’ talks

But while Cadillac has confirmed notable milestones such as Ferrari power and Graeme Lowdon as team principal, it’s yet to announce either of the two drivers.

According to recent reports, one seat had been locked down by former Red Bull race winner Sergio Perez. Reports claimed that the team was poised to confirm Perez as its first driver, marking a return to the grid for the Mexican racer.

However, PlanetF1.com understands from multiple sources that there are no imminent plans to make any driver announcements as deliberations on its inaugural driver line-up continue.

Instead, team principal Lowdon has called on fans to give Cadillac a bit of breathing room as it’s had other priorities.

“The fans will have to excuse us for focusing on the car first,” he told Sky Deutschland. earlier this month. “If there is no car, there are no drivers.

“But it’s pretty good for us, there are a lot of really good drivers available at the moment – a mix of experienced and up-and-coming drivers from Formula 2.”

But while he didn’t say anything about Perez in that interview, he did confirm that former Haas F1 driver Schumacher is on Cadillac’s short “quite long” list.

“Mick is great,” Lowdon said. “He’s a very nice guy, I like him a lot. I’ve got to know him better now.

“He’s still young, but he already has Formula 1 experience. Of course, that was a while ago, but he’s kept himself up to date.

“He has also completed tests and shows great interest in the project. We really like that. We really like that.

“He is no stranger to the team. He knows where we stand. There are some positive things to say about Mick.

“He is clearly one of the drivers on the list.

“But,” Lowdon continued, “I should also say that the list is quite long.”

Schumacher left Formula 1 without any fanfare in 2022 when he was dropped by Haas on the eve of the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after two trying seasons with the backmarker team.

He joined Mercedes as a reserve driver but as one F1 door after another was closed, he turned his attention to Alpine’s World Endurance Championship where he has bagged three podiums.

F1, though, remains his dream.

The 27-year-old, the son of seven-time F1 World Champion Michael Schumacher, confirmed he is in talks with Cadillac, and it’s looking good.

“Yes, of course talks are ongoing,” Schumacher said. “Communication has been very positive so far.”

Going on to call Cadillac “an incredible project,” he added: “They’ve already hired a fantastic number of people for it. It’s an honour to be part of it, to negotiate with them and a great position to be in.”

