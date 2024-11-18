David Coulthard and Eddie Jordan are united in their dislike for DRS, with Jordan likening it to “having a boxer with one hand tied behind his back”.

The drag reduction system [DRS] was brought into effect in Formula 1 in 2011 as an overtaking aid, consisting of a slot gap that opens in the rear wing to dump drag and therefore boost straight-line speed. A driver must be within a second of the car ahead in order to activate it.

Eddie Jordan brands DRS ‘stupid rule’

And during a recent episode of the Formula For Success podcast – where 13-time race winner Coulthard and ex-F1 team boss Jordan were discussing ways to improve F1 – axing DRS came up as an idea.

“Now, we’ve just witnessed recently the Grand Prix in Brazil all in damp, wet conditions, and of course, no DRS, and it was a brilliant race,” said Coulthard.

“So I personally feel that very often DRS is overly effective in allowing people to overtake. And there used to be a real anticipation of pulling off an overtake and getting an opportunity to do so. So I’d definitely be in favour in reducing the effect of DRS.”

Jordan did not look to mince his words, branding DRS “stupid” and comparing it to putting a boxer in an “unfair” fighting position.

“Anything that’s contrived, anything that’s false, anything that is put in the place of the story being unfolded in a true, dramatic and honest, correct way, in my opinion, is false,” said Jordan in response to Coulthard. “DRS is fundamentally false. It’s false.

F1 2026 rules explained

“We saw an outrageous race in Brazil. Let’s assume Lando [Norris] goes off. Let’s assume he gets the jump at the start of the race. Lap three, he hasn’t quite broken the one-second mark, and, it can’t be Oscar Piastri, but let’s say it can be anyone else, let’s say it’s [Charles] Leclerc is close enough to him, and he’s got the DRS, and he comes bounding up the hill, and suddenly, bang, and he’s through. For me, that’s not the fight. That’s not a fight.

“That’s like having a boxer with one hand tied behind his back for that particular moment, and it’s an unfair advantage, isn’t it? I mean, he hasn’t got all the facilities to be able to defend himself.

“I’m of the opinion, if you can’t do it fairly and squarely, which is what we all had to do in your day, David, why punish a good driver in just giving up a spot, because that stupid rule, DRS, is in play. I’m not in favour of it. I’m really sorry. Old fashioned, call me what you like.”

F1 2025 will mark the final season for DRS, with new regulations coming into play from F1 2026 which will feature the use of active aerodynamics.

