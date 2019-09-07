FIA remove sausage kerbs after scary F3 crash

Michelle Foster
Calls to remove sausage kerb after scary F3 crash

Calls to remove sausage kerb after scary F3 crash

F3 driver Alex Peroni has been taken to hospital for checks having suffered a terrifying crash in which he was launched airborne in Saturday’s race at the Monza circuit.

Peroni, racing for Campos Racing, was trying to hold off rival cars when he ran wide at the Parabolica.

The 19-year-old hit a sausage kerb and was launched into the air.

Peroni’s car was stopped by the catch fence, flying into it cockpit first with the Halo undoubtedly playing a role in his safety.

The marshals were quickly on hand to assist the Australian, who appeared unhurt but was taken to the track’s medical centre for checks.

Campos issued the following statement: “Alex is in the medical center of the circuit. Looks like he’s ok.

“He will go to the hospital for more tests.”

The race was won by Robert Shwartzman, who led home a Prema 1-2-3 behind the Safety Car.

There were immediately calls on social media for the removal of Parabolica’s sausage kerbs.

The FIA has subsequently decided to remove all the sausage kerbs from around Parabolica before F1 takes to the track for third practice.

Saturday’s terrifying accident comes just a week after F2 driver Anthoine Hubert was killed in a crash during the Feature race at Spa.

Juan Manuel Correa remains in Intensive Care having suffered serious injuries.

Follow us on Twitter @Planet_F1 and like our Facebook page.