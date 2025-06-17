Formula 1 has announced that the Canadian Grand Prix will remain on the calendar until at least the end of the F1 2035 season after striking a new four-year extension to its deal.

The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, the Montreal venue named after the Ferrari F1 icon, has been a regular fixture on the Formula 1 calendar since its first appearance in 1978.

Canadian Grand Prix to remain on F1 calendar until F1 2035 season

The popular circuit hosted the 10th round of the F1 2025 season last weekend as Mercedes driver George Russell collected his first victory of the year.

The Canadian Grand Prix had been expected to remain on the calendar until the end of the 2031 season.

However, a new four-year deal now sees the Montreal race safe until at least the end of the 2035 campaign.

Analysis: Canadian Grand Prix

Stefano Domenicali, President & CEO of Formula 1, said: “As Formula 1 celebrates its 75th anniversary, it is fitting that we have announced an extension with the Canadian Grand Prix, a race that has such incredible history in our sport and is named after a true legend in Gilles Villeneuve.

“Montréal is an incredible city, full of energy and passionate fans, and I am delighted to confirm that we will continue racing here through to the 2035 season and that our media rights deal with Bell Media is also extending in the long term.

“I would like to thank the promoter, Octane Racing Group, for their continued efforts in upgrading this iconic venue in recent years, and all local, regional, and national political stakeholders who have worked closely together to make this event what it is today.

“I would also like to thank our incredible Canadian fans.

“I look forward to creating more unforgettable moments in Montréal with you over the next 10 years.”

Jean-Philippe Paradis, Senior Vice-President, Bell Business Markets Sales and Wholesale Services President, Formula 1 Grand Prix du Canada, said: “We are incredibly proud to confirm that the Formula 1 Grand Prix du Canada will continue its yearly stop in Montréal for another decade, through 2035.

“This renewed agreement reflects the iconic status of our race, with its rich heritage, its unique setting in a city where F1 takes over downtown, and its place on the global stage.

“We’re thrilled to offer fans, communities, and the world ten more years of world-class racing, as we work to build a best-in-class grand prix that showcases Canada, Québec, and Montréal at their very best.

“With a clear strategy to elevate the event across sport, entertainment, and technology, we thank our incredible partners: the governments of Canada and Québec, the City of Montréal, Tourisme Montréal, and Parc JeanDrapeau for their renewed trust, as well as Formula 1 for their continued confidence.

“A special thanks to our amazing team, whose passion brings this event to life each year.”

