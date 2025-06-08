The Canadian Grand Prix is expected to go ahead as planned, PlanetF1.com understands, despite wildfire smoke affecting the Montreal area.

Formula 1 will head to Canada next weekend for the 10th round of the F1 2025 season, with the race scheduled to take place on June 15,

Canadian Grand Prix set to go ahead as planned

Additional reporting by Mat Coch

Images have surfaced on social media of the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, the home of the Canadian Grand Prix since 1978, engulfed in thick smoke, believed to have emanated from local wildfires.

PlanetF1.com understands from sources close to the situation that the smoke is of no concern at this stage with the race set to go ahead as planned.

The current air-quality level in the Montreal area is thought to be moderate, with the situation annually monitored by Formula 1 working in close collaboration with local authorities.

Wildfire smoke previously emerged as a minor threat to the Canadian Grand Prix in 2023 when the Quebec region suffered its worst fire season on record.

It resulted in widespread air-quality alerts, stretching as far as New York City in the United States, with millions advised to wear masks for protection.

The 2023 edition of the race was won by Max Verstappen, who equalled three-time World Champion Ayrton Senna’s tally of 41 victories and claimed Red Bull’s 100th F1 triumph in the process.

The 2023 race was also noted for staging one of the most legendary podiums in history.

Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso – with a combined 13 World Championships between them – were joined on the podium by Adrian Newey, the most decorated individual in F1 history with involvement in more than 200 race wins and a combined 26 Drivers’ and Constructors’ titles.

Adverse weather conditions were also a theme of the 2024 event as teams complained of flooded hospitality units and leaking roofs over the race weekend in the paddock.

Oscar Piastri enters this year’s Canadian Grand Prix in the lead of the World Championship, with the Australian holding a 10-point advantage over McLaren team-mate Lando Norris after taking his fifth victory of the F1 2025 season in Spain last weekend.

McLaren hold a commanding lead in the Constructors’ standings with a 197-point advantage over second-placed Ferrari after nine races.

The reigning champions have not won in Canada since Hamilton took victory in Montreal in his final season with the team in 2012.

