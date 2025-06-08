A wet weekend in Montreal revealed cracks in the façade of the otherwise impenetrable Canadian Grand Prix, leaving pundits like Martin Brundle slamming the ‘logistical mess’ the longstanding race had become.

But Canadian Grand Prix organisers heard the call, assuring fans and members of the Formula 1 community that the event’s major issues have been solved ahead of the 2025 running of the race.

Canadian Grand Prix addresses major logistical issues

First established in 1967 as part of the Formula 1 World Championship, the Canadian Grand Prix has been a longstanding and beloved part of the open-wheel calendar.

As venues in the United States and Mexico have come and gone, Canada has remained a consistent home for Formula 1 in North America for decades, with Montreal hosting the Canadian GP since 1978.

But the 2024 event brought with it a “logistical mess” that nearly ruined the event for paddock personnel and fans alike.

In his post-race column on Sky Sports‘ website, former F1 driver and current pundit couldn’t believe his eyes.

“I’ve been visiting the Canadian GP in Montreal since 1984, and this year was undoubtedly the least enjoyable in terms of the venue,” Brundle wrote.

“The popularity and scale of today’s F1 has outgrown the facilities, and the rain turning accesses into mud didn’t help. The police and security appeared increasingly aggressive and unhelpful to boot, it was a logistical mess.”

But organizers of the race heard those criticisms and responded in kind.

“I think it’s safe to say that we’ve done a total 180 compared to last year,” Sandrine Garneau, chief operating officer for the Canadian Grand Prix, told Canadian news station CTV.

“The park has invested a tremendous amount of time and resources into making sure that the building that was built in 2019 is now completely waterproof,” Garneau said. “A lot of tests have gone on in recent weeks.”

Major points of concern were paddock parking lots, which transformed into mud pits in which cars were beached throughout the weekend, as well as leaking within the paddock itself.

For F1 2025, new hospitality suites have also been constructed in order to provide a better experience for VIPs and team personnel.

On top of leaky venues and muddy access roads, track communication was also a significant problem during a rainy weekend. During practice, for example, fans were evacuated from the stands and informed that they’d likely remain there for the remainder of the day.

Many fans decided to leave the venue as a result — only to find out that the stands were re-opened to spectators. The issue was miscommunication between various parties stationed around the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Veronique Doucet, general manager of the Société du parc Jean-Drapeau, where the event is held, assured CTV that “Those communications will now be under control.

“There’s no orders or communication that will be given during the weekend that is not synchronised with all the communication that is official. So that won’t happen anymore.”

Additional signage has been erected to more easily facilitate fan access around the track, which was a major point of concern and confusion in 2024.

Though the Canadian Grand Prix has a deal with Formula 1 to run through 2031, series personnel haven’t shied away from inking renewals well in advance — such as the 10-year contract extension signed with the Miami Grand Prix that will see the event last through 2041.

Plus, with so many new prospective venues being discussed in countries like Africa, early renewals are becoming all the more important in allowing Grand Prix planners to prepare for the future.

The success of the Canadian Grand Prix in 2025, then, could be critical in opening up its options for a contract extension.

