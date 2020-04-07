Canadian Grand Prix postponed indefinitely

The Canadian Grand Prix is the latest race of 2020 to be postponed, meaning the first nine scheduled races are now off.

The Australian and Monaco GPs have been cancelled completely, while the rounds in Bahrain, China, Vietnam, Netherlands, Spain, Azerbaijan and now Canada are on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Formula 1 bosses still hope to put together a calendar for 2020, consisting of 15-18 races.

“At the moment it is crucial that all of our energies be put together to overcome COVID-19. We will welcome you with open arms at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve as soon as it is safe to do so,” said Canadian Grand Prix CEO Francois Dumontier, as quoted by Reuters.

The Canadian Grand Prix organisers made it clear that it wasn’t an easy decision to postpone.

“We have heard the directives issued by public health officials and as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic are following the expert guidance provided by the authorities,” they added.

The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is located in Montreal, Quebec – the province where almost half of the confirmed coronavirus cases are.

Formula One Group CEO Chase Carey added that the series supports the “necessary decision to ensure the safety of fans and the F1 community.

“We always look forward to travelling to the incredible city of Montreal and while we will all have to wait a bit longer, we will put on a great show when we arrive later this year,” he continued.

Those who have tickets for the Canadian Grand Prix will be given new information once the race is rescheduled with their tickets for the event remaining valid.

Formula 1 was scheduled to enter the three-week shutdown usually held in August, known as the summer break, but that has now been extended to five weeks.

Follow us on Twitter @Planet_F1 and like our Facebook page.