Canadian Grand Prix wet race concerns have prompted drivers to predict ‘chaos’ and during an ‘unpredictable’ and ‘very challenging’ 70-lap encounter around Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Their concerns centre on the lack of suitable tyres and energy deployment issues in what promises to be the first wet race held under the latest generation of regulations.

Canadian Grand Prix wet race prompts ‘chaos’ warning

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From tyre warm-up struggles to visibility concerns, and the threat of random energy deployment and harvesting leading to high closing speeds, drivers warn the race could prove a test of survival.

Get the latest weather update ahead of Sunday’s expected Canadian Grand Prix wet race, full session reports, results, and more here.

George Russell

To be honest, there’s not a lot we can do. We had this conversation last week in Miami as well. The truth is, the three of us haven’t driven in the rain. I do really enjoy the rain. It does offer some opportunities and the pace of the guys around us looked really strong in the dry this morning. So yeah, I’m definitely intrigued to see how it’s going to pan out in the rain. It’s not going to be easy. Wet races at the best of times aren’t easy, but the two of us are in the best place to start it. So yeah, looking forward to seeing what comes.

Kimi Antonelli

Let’s see how much rain, but it’s going to be even colder than these two days. So obviously when it rains and it’s cold, the grip is already very low and then, of course, this track is not an easy track to put temperature into the tyres. So yeah, it’s going to be all new for everyone tomorrow and whoever can get the most out of tyres in terms of temperature in the first few laps can make a difference. But it’s going to be very challenging.

Lando Norris

I have no idea. We’ve never driven in the rain. I don’t think anyone knows how difficult it’s going to be tomorrow to drive these cars around. Not bad, just how difficult it’s going to be. I mean, it is our job, so I think the expectation obviously should be there, but I think it could be an insanely tricky race. I mean, it’s difficult enough to get temperature into a soft tyre, let alone when it’s 10 degrees colder tomorrow and we’re going to have inters and wets on the car. So yeah, excited. Very, very excited to see how it’s going to pan out tomorrow.

Oscar Piastri

I think it’s going to be tough, you know. I’ve not really driven these cars in the rain, full stop. Obviously, some people have done some testing… It’s going to be going to be tough. And you know, this circuit in the rain is tricky anyway when we had a wet race here a few years ago, so it’s going to be tough. These power units don’t like it when you’re inconsistent, and it’s basically impossible to be consistent in the rain, so there’s going to be a few issues with that, most likely, up and down the grid.

The tyres, I don’t know, but not heard amazing things. And the power units, I mean, they’re tricky enough in the dry and consistent conditions, let alone in the rain, so both will be a big problem. Obviously, I think the power unit will just be a lap time loss, could be quite big, but obviously getting the tyres into the window or not is the risk factor of that is significantly higher. So we’ll see what we get.

We did a lot of preparation in Miami, trying to understand. I think the conclusion was we don’t know what’s going to happen, and when you’ve got a few 100, if not 1000s of the best engineers in the world that don’t know what’s going to happen, it’s an interesting place to be in. I’m sure it’s the same up and down the grid, but there is definitely going to be a large element of the unknown.

Max Verstappen

That was already hard enough on the track where you can switch on the tyres, so yeah, that it’s not going to be easy here. Even on slicks, you barely switch them on at the right time so tomorrow, on wet tyres, I think it will be a big struggle for all of us to make it work.

It’s going to be really hard. It’s almost like when there is an incident, you don’t want the safeguard, you just want like a VSC or something for us to at least get a bit more speed in other places, but it’s gonna be tricky.

But when the tyres don’t work, they don’t work, you know? If they’re too cold, they’re too cold, and everyone will struggle with the same thing. So it’s going to be hard for.

Lewis Hamilton

Yeah, I mean, ultimately, the wet tyres aren’t spectacular in terms of the way that they’ve moved to having no blankets to having low blanket temperatures. Ultimately, they’ve had to build a tyre that works with those low blankets, and the tyres don’t work, so we’re constantly battling the tyres that don’t work. From my test, I pushed them to raise the blankets, the FIA to raise the blankets. They did it, and from the test, I pushed them to add the blankets onto the onto the extreme tyres, which they have, but that’s still not enough. They’re still a lot worse.

Carlos Sainz

Yeah, never put an inter on this set of regulations, or wet, so it will be definitely a struggle for the first few laps for us as a team, and understanding what’s going on. Many drivers, including Pierre, which did the testing at Magny-Cours was complaining a lot about the inters and the wets not getting into a range, aquaplaning. So it’s gonna be an interesting race with the low temperatures we expect tomorrow, the long straights that cool the tyres down, and standing water, the batteries, a lot of things to think about. I think the FIA will take caution in their approach, which I think all drivers are backing right now, into how they will manage the rain situation. Only ask you guys in the media, maybe the fans, not to be too pushy, because it’s is the is the first time with these cars with the speed differentials we see, on a set of inters and wets that haven’t been fully developed for these cars that we will go and check out the a very, very cold, very difficult track. So can’t be surprised if the FIA plays it safe tomorrow.

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Arvid Lindblad

I think for sure that day that I did in Suzuka will be handy tomorrow if it’s wet. In the end, there’s so many unknowns, there’s so many things that are going to be out of our control that could just happen. So, I think the most important thing is to be open-minded and figure things out on the fly, because there’s going to be a lot going on tomorrow.

Oliver Bearman

Honestly, I’m quite looking forward, let’s say, to a bit of rain, because I think that can give us some opportunities tomorrow.

Pierre Gasly

In the dry is difficult to warm with the tyres, I think in the rain it will be extremely difficult, and from what I’ve experienced that will make it for a pretty eventful race. So I think it’s gonna be important to see the chequered flag, and yeah, don’t want to say too much, but I expect a pretty difficult condition with this wetly.

I will not be surprised that we end up having a bit of an elimination game. I might be wrong. I’ve just tried it in Magny-Cours, and it was a bit of a surprise. And let’s see what happens tomorrow.

Gabriel Bortoleto

I have no clue what to expect because I haven’t drive in the wet with these cars. Some people did, some people didn’t. So it’ll be interesting.

Sergio Perez

I think it’s going to be a total mess out there with these engines kicking in, in the middle of the straight. It’s gonna be quite chaotic. I just hope that it’s a safe race for everybody.

Yeah, and the inter is a really hard compound, so it’s gonna be chaos tomorrow.

Fernando Alonso

It’s gonna be a challenge. Obviously, we don’t have much information. We are one of the teams that never run on wet conditions with this regulation, so for us it’s everything to discover tomorrow. So I expect that a tough race. It’s a very low grip level circuit already on drys, so I think in wet it’s going to be even lower. And this cars, we know that the deployment is a little bit random, the gearbox is harsh for everybody, so under wet conditions, going to be a challenge for everyone to finish the race.

Also visibility, I guess, going to be a concern. But on that regard, I think FIA has been always very conscious about it, and very conservative in some of the starting times and laps behind safety car; whatever we need until we have proper visibility. So we should be covered on that side.

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