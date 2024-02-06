‘Can’t wait’ – Lewis Hamilton posts latest message after incredible Ferrari move

While his dream Ferrari move awaits, Lewis Hamilton reaffirmed his Mercedes commitment for one final season, saying he “can’t wait” to get going for F1 2024.

Hamilton will be a Ferrari driver as of 2025, Formula 1’s most successful driver and team coming together in a shock announcement out of nowhere.

There is very important business to attend to before that though, as Hamilton has a final campaign in Mercedes colours ahead, the team with which he has claimed six of his seven World Championship titles.

Lewis Hamilton energised for final Mercedes season

Hamilton will no doubt look to sign-off from Mercedes on a high and a record-breaking eighth World Championship in the bag would achieve exactly that.

But whatever happens, Hamilton has taken to social media to thank his fans for the love and support as he waits with anticipation for the new season of Formula 1 action ahead.

“The past few days have been all love,” he wrote.

“Thank you all, the energy and support means everything. Can’t wait to start this season. 2024 is all us.”

This follows a prior social media statement issued by Hamilton, where he delved into detail on his “leap of faith” switch to Ferrari as he prepares to live out another “childhood dream”.

“It’s been a crazy few days which have been filled with a whole range of emotions,” he said.

“But as you all now know, after an incredible 11 years at Mercedes, the time has come for me to start a new chapter in my life and I will be joining Ferrari in 2025.

“I feel incredibly fortunate, after achieving things with Mercedes that I could only have dreamed of as a kid, that I now have the chance to fulfil another childhood dream. Driving in Ferrari red.

“Mercedes has been a huge part of my life since I was 13 years old, so this decision has been the hardest I’ve ever had to make.

“I’m incredibly proud of all that we’ve achieved together and I’m very grateful for the hard work and dedication of everyone I have worked with over the years and of course Toto [Wolff, team principal], for his friendship, guidance and leadership.

“Together we have won titles, broken records and become the most successful driver-team partnership in F1 history.

“And of course I cannot forget Niki [Lauda, former non-executive chairman] who was a huge supporter and who I still miss everyday.

“I must also share my huge appreciation to the whole of the Mercedes-Benz board and everyone at the company in Germany and around the world for supporting me over these 26 years.

“But the time is right to make a change and take on a new challenge. I still remember the feeling of taking a leap of faith into the unknown when I first joined Mercedes in 2013.

“I know some people didn’t understand it at the time but I was right to make the move then and it’s the feeling I have again now. I’m excited to see what I can bring to this new opportunity and what we can do together.

“However, right now, I’m not thinking about 2025. My focus is on the upcoming season and getting back out on track with Mercedes.

“I am more driven than ever, I am fitter and more focussed than than ever and I want to help Mercedes win once again. I am 100% committed to the job I need to do and determined to end my partnership with the team on a high.

“Thank you to all of you who have been on this journey with me, you have all lifted me up as I chase my dreams and I hope I can continue to make you proud. As always, sending you my love and positive energy.”

Hamilton will find himself as team-mate to Charles Leclerc once he makes the move to Ferrari for 2025.

