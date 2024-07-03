Alex Albon has said he has spoken to Carlos Sainz about Williams, with their relationship allowing them to “speak about everything”, including where he may end up next.

Sainz has been linked with Williams for his next move, as well as every other team with a spare seat for next season as the Ferrari driver looks set to pick his next drive in the coming weeks.

Additional reporting by Pablo Hidalgo

Williams have emerged as an unlikely contender to sign Sainz, with team principal James Vowles making a series of signings behind the scenes to bring the team forward in the coming years.

Sainz has yet to announce a decision over his future, believed to still be assessing the options in front of him with Sauber and, more recently, Alpine rumoured to have made a move, Albon revealed he has spoken to the Spaniard about his current team.

When asked by Spanish broadcaster DAZN who he would like as his next team-mate next season, Albon replied: “Honestly, I really don’t mind. I think that my main focus would be someone with experience.

“I feel like we need that knowledge to fast track our progression.”

On his relationship with Sainz, he added that the pair get along well and that they have spoken about his future as a topic of conversation – as well as Albon’s own experience of being at Williams.

“It’s great,” he said of their relationship. “We just flew together right now.

“We speak about everything, about contracts of course as well. Obviously, he has a lot of questions to ask me about Williams and whatnot, and likewise I answer him honestly about where I see the team.

“The grid now, it’s in a very nice place. Of course, we are competitors on track but outside of the circuit or even at the paddock, we are very close as a group.”

As for Albon, he signed a new multi-year deal with Williams to be a part of their project moving forward – and he hopes he will be able to be a World Champion with the team eventually.

“That’s the plan,” he stated.

“I’m committed to myself and to the team. I want to give myself an opportunity.

“I want to be scoring podiums and winning races. I’m hoping my time will come. More than ever, I want it to be on this team, but we will see.”

