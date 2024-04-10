Carlos Sainz opens up on ‘annoying’ Ferrari exit as ‘doors open’ for F1 2025

On the podium in all three of his 2024 race starts, Carlos Sainz says it’s “annoying” that he won’t continue with Ferrari next year but that he hopes to sign with a team that can fight for the World title he’s been “chasing”.

Sainz was informed back in January already that this season would be his last with Ferrari as they’d made the decision to sign Lewis Hamilton in his stead.

‘It’s a little bit annoying that I have to leave’

Additional reporting by Pablo Hidalgo

Jobless, as Sainz himself put it Melbourne, the Spaniard has risen to the challenge and then some with three podiums in three race starts, including a victory in Australia.

He achieved that P1 just 16 days after undergoing an appendectomy that kept him out of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Sainz is not only the sole non-Red Bull driver to have won a race since 2022, but he’s also the only 2024 driver with a 100 per cent podium record.

It’s no surprise he’s a bit annoyed that his Ferrari story is coming to an end.

Speaking to DAZN after his P3 at the Japanese Grand Prix, he said: “It’s a shame that I can’t continue at Ferrari next year looking at how good we are working with my group of engineers, mechanics.

“It’s a little bit annoying that I have to leave.”

“But,” he continued, “on the other side I have the doors open to go to another team where I hope I can fight for that championship that I’ve been chasing with Ferrari during the last three, four years.

“So now it’s time to take important decisions.

“Everyone knows that I’m available and I’m fast! Let’s see what happens.”

Sainz’s ‘fight for that championship’ comment could be telling as while Audi is the team mentioned the most, today’s Stake outfit, he’s also said to be in the running to join either Mercedes or Red Bull with Aston Martin also in the mix.

Ferrari missing ‘two- three tenths’ in Red Bull battle

With one victory and two third-placed results on the board, Sainz is sitting in fourth place in the Drivers’ standings on 55 points, 22 behind championship leader Max Verstappen.

He’s hoping that if Ferrari can find another two or three-tenths, they can regularly challenge Red Bull.

“I think that if we had qualified better it would have been like Bahrain, closer to Checo. Max had something else,” he said.

“But is a good sign to be closer during the race than in qualifying, completely opposite to last year’s car. I prefer that. That was the goal for this year.

“Now we have to improve this car because it’s clear that on tracks like Suzuka we can’t win.

“The car is missing two-three tenths. If we go a bit faster we can fight or at least keep up with Red Bull. It’s an upgrade which I hope we can get to catch them and fight them at every track.”

