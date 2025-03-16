Carlos Sainz confirmed his crash at the Australian Grand Prix came as a result of a “big torque kick” while upshifting in his Williams.

Sainz crashed under surprise circumstances, given he went into the wall near the final corner at Albert Park during Safety Car conditions, but he and the team were able to “clearly spot” what happened to him.

Carlos Sainz takes on Albon strategy role after ‘big torque kick’ causes crash

Sainz took in his first start for Williams in Australia, with wet conditions greeting the drivers at Albert Park on Sunday.

His race lasted only a few laps, however, with a crash under Safety Car conditions ending his afternoon early – but analysis of what went on allowed the 30-year-old to feel calmer about what took place.

After his retirement, Sainz returned to the Williams garage however, where he helped contribute to team-mate Alex Albon’s successful strategy efforts on the day – crossing the line fourth, but a successful appeal against a five-second penalty for Kimi Antonelli later dropped Albon back to fifth.

“I’ve had a chance to look at the data and we could clearly spot what happened – and that leaves me a bit more calm about the whole situation,” Sainz said to reporters after the Australian Grand Prix.

“Because obviously I wasn’t even going on throttle at the exit of the Safety Car in a Safety Car situation, and I know having experience for these kind of things, but it’s what it is.

More on the Australian Grand Prix

👉 2025 Australian Grand Prix – F1 standings after Round 1 of F1 2025 season

👉 2025 Australian Grand Prix – Official F1 results (Albert Park)

“We haven’t got our season started yet. We will need to wait one more race to properly kick it off.

“At the same time, being out of the car has helped Alex bring this P4 [later demoted to P5, ed.], given that I could sit down with the strategy team and pick the perfect lap to pit him.

“It’s still a good result, a good outcome for the team, and we can now focus on getting my season started in China.”

When asked if his crash had anything to do with a power surge, Sainz replied: “More than a surge, it was post-upshift. I had a big torque kick from a poor upshift.

“I don’t want to go into the technical details, because that’s for us to then analyse and improve, but yes, it’s something related to that, and now we will learn from it and try to put together a better situation.”

As for Albon, he crossed the line fourth before Antonelli’s penalty for an unsafe release was overturned, but a top-five finish still represents a solid points haul for a Williams team that finished ninth in the Constructors’ standings last season.

Given the nature of the race, the former Red Bull driver admitted he “wasn’t that confident” while driving, with conditions changing throughout – but he and the team maximised what was possible.

“Honestly, it was one of those really awkward races where it never felt comfortable,” Albon said, prior to the news of losing a place.

“The wind was gusting like crazy. The conditions were obviously so mixed.

“I wasn’t that confident in the race. It was more about just making sure you don’t make mistakes, and you knew the result was going to come at the end of it.

“There were moments in the race where I felt better, and other moments of the race where I felt, especially when the wind picked up, where I felt like relative to others, I was losing performance.

“I think as a team, we really executed everything we could today. First race, it’s not easy to be dialled in, in terms of strategy and approach to the weekend, and we executed everything so well today to get that P4.

“Just a fantastic start, and it just shows we made a huge step from last year. These results, they’re not going to come around very many times this year, and so we’ve talked a lot about capitalising early internally within Williams, trying to make sure that we take advantage of rookie drivers and things like that to get those points quickly, and that’s exactly what we’ve done.”

Read next: Mercedes win Aus GP appeal as Antonelli regains position