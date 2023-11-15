Carlos Sainz breaks Netflix Cup trophy after winning all-star golf tournament

Carlos Sainz took victory in the inaugural Netflix Cup in Las Vegas, the Formula 1 and PGA Tour crossover golf matchplay tournament held ahead of the race this weekend.

Sainz won with his partner, two-time Major winner and former world number one Justin Thomas, though the Ferrari driver accidentally dropped and broke the trophy after receiving it.

Sainz and Thomas beat competition from Lando Norris, Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon along with their golfing partners on Tuesday in Vegas, as Formula 1 gears up for a big weekend in Sin City.

Carlos Sainz presented with chequered jacket after Netflix Cup victory

Sainz and Thomas fought off the competition from Norris, who was partnered with Rickie Fowler, Albon and Max Homa, and won a final-hole shootout with Gasly and Collin Morikawa to win the trophy in the nine-hole match.

The winning pair were presented with chequered flag jackets to mark their victory – a play on the world-famous green jacket presented to the winner of The Masters every year – along with a trophy and a bottle of champagne.

But when posing in front of the cameras in celebration, the Ferrari driver lost grip of the trophy and dropped it on the floor, accidentally breaking it in the process.

This left the Spaniard holding his head in his hands with bemusement at what had unfolded, with the base having separated from the top of the trophy.

The tournament was held in good spirits however, with the Netflix Cup having been organised as a crossover between stars of Formula 1 and golf, with Drive to Survive and golf docuseries Full Swing both appearing on the streaming platform, and both being made by the same production company.

Attention for the drivers will now turn to the task at hand, with the Las Vegas Grand Prix now at the forefront of people’s minds as build-up progresses for Formula 1’s first visit to the city for 41 years.

